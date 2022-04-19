Miami Headliner Kyu Brings Its Wood-Fired, Pan-Asian Barbecue to NYC

Flashy Miami import Kyu is finally making its New York debut. The wood-fired, pan-Asian barbecue restaurant — led in NYC by Eleven Madison Park alum Chris Arellanes — is opening on Wednesday, April 20, at 324 Lafayette Street, between East Houston and Bleecker streets, in Noho, according to a press release. Similar to its Miami outpost, this version of Kyu boasts a barbecue-laden menu with wagyu beef brisket, seven-hour smoked short ribs, and a take on burnt ends made with duck breast. It will be open Monday through Sunday, from 4 to 11 p.m.

The 5,700-square-foot Noho space — the former home of celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s Gato — is the first step in larger expansion plans, according to the release. Kyu founders Alan Omsky and Jordan Sayfie, along with controversial billionaire owners the Reuben brothers, are pushing to expand Kyu across the U.S. and Europe, although no other locations have been named yet. The restaurant currently maintains its original Miami restaurant and a location in Mexico City.

A catering company opens a vegan restaurant in Mott Haven

Great Performances, a Bronx-based catering company, has opened a vegan restaurant called Mae Mae Cafe in Mott Haven, AMNewYork reports. The cafe uses vegetables sourced from Great Performances’ Hudson Valley farm, and will be running a CSA program for nearby residents.

Queens-based Finback Brewery expands to Long Island City

One of the most popular breweries in the city — with locations in Glendale, Queens; and Gowanus — is expanding its reach. According to Commercial Observer, Finback is opening a brewery and taproom at the base of a luxury apartment building in Long Island City. The brewery, known for its range of IPAs, will be highlighting more fruit-packed sour beers at the new location, the publication reports.

Don’t miss this Iftar pop-up

Buzzy Persian chef Nasrin Rejali is hosting a blowout Iftar pop-up for one day only on Saturday, April 23. The delivery-only spread boasts over 10 courses, including multiple stews: ashe sabzi shirazi, with lamb, rice, and beans; and chelo khoresh-e sib albaloo damghan, with beef shank, green apples, and sour cherries. The pop-up meal is $150 for two to three people. Orders must be placed by Thursday night, according to Rejali.