NYC Fast-Casual Favorite Mulberry & Vine Shutters All Of Its Locations

Mulberry & Vine is calling it quits at all five of its Manhattan locations. Michelle Gauthier, the first-time restaurateur behind the popular fast-casual restaurant chain, confirmed the closure to Tribeca Citizen on Thursday morning, citing a downturn in foot traffic due to the pandemic. “Our landlords are amazing and did everything they could but we couldn’t survive the lack of business from [C]ovid,” she tells the publication.

Gauthier opened the first location of Mulberry and Vine at 73 Warren Street, between Greenwich Street and West Broadway, in 2013. She followed-up with a second location in Nomad in 2015 and added three additional restaurants — two in Midtown, one in Dumbo — by 2018. According to Tribeca Citizen, business was steady in the months leading up to the pandemic — especially during peak lunch hours, when lines could stretch out the door and down the block — but a downturn in Manhattan office workers over the last two years made staying open untenable.

A new bar replaces an old favorite in Greenpoint

Just over a year after the Diamond closed its doors, the neighborhood beer bar is getting new life from a local restaurateur. According to Greenpointers, Tony Petillo, owner of Brooklyn Safehouse, will soon open a “cheap beer and shot joint” called the Mallard Drake in the Diamond’s former home at 43 Franklin Street, near Calyer Street. There’s plans for duck-themed decor, a soda gun for dispensing pickle juice, and a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar on weekends. Petillo doesn’t have an opening date just yet — he’s still waiting on his liquor license — but the bar will be open from roughly 2 p.m. to 4 a.m.

An ‘anti-ghost kitchen’ ghost kitchen is back for more

Hungry House, an “anti-ghost kitchen” ghost kitchen that launched out of the Brooklyn Navy Yard last November, is adding a handful of new partners to its roster on April 25, including Gramercy ice cream shop Caffè Panna and a collaboration with Asian meal kit company Omsom. Smash burger spot Apocalypse Burger, who previously worked with the ghost kitchen, is sticking around, while the Food Sermon, a Caribbean takeout counter from chef Rawlston Williams, is leaving the kitchen for now.

It’s the end of an era at B Bar & Grill

The last traces of B Bar & Grill, the gas station-turned-nightlife hotspot, were plucked from its former home on the corner of Bowery and East Fourth Street. According to local publication Bowery Boogie, a crane pried the bar’s sign from its demolished facade earlier this week, “headed for parts unknown.” The lot at 358 Bowery, at East Fourth Street, will next be home to a 21-story office building.