Cocktail Destination Pouring Ribbons Exits the East Village — and More Closings

Two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. At least 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including East Village cocktail bar Pouring Ribbons and Clinton Hill mainstay the Social Butterfly. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

April 1

Clinton Hill: The owner of the Social Butterfly confirmed with Eater via email that the club and lounge, located along a busy stretch of Atlantic Avenue just blocks from Barclays, has closed after nearly a decade.

East Village: This downtown neighborhood, which is home to some of the city’s top cocktail bars, lost a favorite when Pouring Ribbons shuttered on March 26. Owner Joaquín Simó not only mixed classic cocktails for patrons, but he set the spot apart with temporary themed menus — a popular hit was the Silk Road, which allowed bartenders to concoct cocktails using spices popular on the trade route connecting Europe and China — that gained a following among the city’s cocktail enthusiasts. The bar decided to not renew its lease to “move on after 10 chartreuse filled years,” according to its Instagram announcement in February.

East Village: EV Grieve reports that Ramen Setagaya’s St. Mark’s Place location has closed. The publication shared photos of what appeared to be a cleared-out restaurant. The ramen-ya no longer lists the restaurant on its website, and Eater has reached out for more information about the closure.

East Village: Quick-service sandwich shop Coddiwomple has closed down after only three months in the neighborhood, EV Grieve reports. The shop’s two other locations in Hell’s Kitchen and the Upper East Side also appear to have shut down.

Harlem: Since opening four months before the pandemic hit NYC in March 2020, Barcha has been serving up a menu with a mix of Latin and Mediterranean influences, from shrimp and tostones to shakshuka. Its last day of business is on April 1, ownership confirmed via Instagram.

Park Slope: Eight-year-old casual Greek restaurant Pitas and Sticks has shut down. “The 2 yrs + with Covid 19 really did us in,” the shop’s owner wrote in a closing announcement on Instagram. But it may not be gone for long: The owner wrote that the business may reopen as a downsized takeout-only spot elsewhere in the neighborhood.