NYC’s Historic Russ & Daughters Is Getting a TV Show

New York’s iconic Russ & Daughters appetizing shop is headed to the small screen. According to Deadline, fourth-generation co-owners Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper have entered a contract with Time Magazine’s entertainment studio to develop a scripted television series about the century-old Lower East Side business. Federman and Tupper will serve as consulting producers on the project, Deadline reports.

Russ & Daughters recently celebrated 100 years of business on East Houston Street. Joel Russ opened the appetizing shop on Orchard Street in 1914, before relocated to its current home at 179 East Houston Street, between Orchard and Allen streets, in 1920. Federman and Tupper took over the business in 2009, opening locations at the Jewish Museum on the Upper East Side, which has since closed, and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

It’s not clear at this time when the series will begin filming. Eater has contacted Russ & Daughters for more information.

Pig Beach to host an all-day cookout and fundraiser

Pit masters from across the country will descend on Astoria on April 30 as part of an all-day cookout and fundraiser at Pig Beach BBQ, which recently opened in the Queens neighborhood. Pig Beach partners Matt Abdoo, Shane McBridge, and Rob Shawger are organizing the event as a tribute to Jeff Michner, a former Pig Beach chef who died in 2018. The cookout attracted thousands of visitors in 2019 — its first and only year due to the pandemic — and this year there’s going to be 25 pit masters, with appearances from Billy Durney of Hometown Bar-B-Que and Emily Hersh and Kerry Fitzmaurice of vegan barbecue pop-up Pure Grit.

Rooftop Reds is back open for the season

The city’s only rooftop winery is back for the spring and summer seasons. Rooftop Reds, a Brooklyn Navy Yard winery known for its rooftop decked out with corn hole, hammocks, and picnic tables in past years, reopens on Friday, April 1 with a lineup of seasonal events to follow. Beginning May 19, the winery will host weekly movie nights on Thursdays, where $25 tickets include popcorn and two slices of pizza. Check here for a full list of screenings.

Fancy meat supplier D’Artagnan purchased by mass food distributor

Ariane Daguin’s D’Artagnan, a leading meat and poultry supplier for NYC restaurants, has been acquired by Fortune International, one of the country’s largest seafood processors and distributors. Some of NYC’s top chefs, including David Chang and Daniel Boulud, have relied on D’Artagnan’s line of organic and hormone-free meats for years. Daguin will now run the company as a subsidiary of Fortune, which did not disclose terms of the deal.