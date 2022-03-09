 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Running List of NYC Restaurants and Bars Still Requiring Proof of Vaccination

The citywide mandate was rolled back, but some restaurants are keeping the policy in place

A light-filled restaurant interior with backless stools positioned around a dark bar and patterned tiles on the floor.
Mena in Tribeca is keeping a vaccine mandate in place for indoor dining.
After six months, NYC has lifted its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for restaurants. Mayor Eric Adams heralded the move as a sign of the city’s ongoing pandemic recovery, citing a decline in COVID-19 case counts. But, even though the citywide mandate has ended, restaurants can still choose to keep proof of vaccination requirements in place and some spots have done so — despite anti-vaxx blowback — as an extra measure of safety for both staff and customers dining indoors. Below, Eater has compiled a list of restaurants that are still keeping a vaccine mandate in place. If you see another restaurant or bar that should be added to the list, let us know at tips@eater.com.

Manhattan

Brooklyn

