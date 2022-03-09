Charles Entenmann, Who Helped Propel New York Entenmann’s Snack Cakes to Sweet Success, Dies at 92

Charles Entenmann, the man who helped take his family’s New York bakery to national distribution at supermarkets throughout the country, died in Miami on February 24, the New York Post reports. He was 92.

Entenmann’s father, a German immigrant named William, launched the baked good brand — known for its mini chocolate chip cookies, devil’s food cake, and cake-y donuts — in Brooklyn in 1898. The operation was later moved to Bay Shore, Long Island, according to the company’s website. In the years following his father’s death in 1951, Entenmann was instrumental in helping the company expand beyond the tri-state area with franchising.

Newsday reports that the family-owned operation sold for $233 million in 1978 and the Bay Shore outpost closed in 2014. But the name lives on in households purchasing its snack cakes around the country.

Glitzy Upper East Side subway station now has a coffee shop

Morgan McKay, a reporter for Fox 5, posted on Twitter yesterday that the recently remodeled 86th Street Q train stop apparently has a new coffee shop on its platform called Winfield Street. According to the company’s website, Winfield Street has locations throughout Connecticut, where it first launched, Florida, and Westchester County.

A bill to provide naloxone to every bar in NYC is gaining steam

In February, council members Chi Ossé and Keith Powers announced a new bill that would require the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to provide the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone, and related staff training, to bars in New York City. Yesterday, SILive.com reported that two Staten Island democratic council members Kamillah Hanks of North Shore and David Carr of Mid-Island have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. Both districts, according the publication, have been hit hard by the opioid crisis.

Two new docs dig into the murder of L&B Spumoni Gardens owner

Three weeks ago, Vice premiered its food crime series Devoured with a first episode devoted to the 2016 murder of Louis Barbati, the owner of the beloved Gravesend pizzeria L&B Spumoni Gardens. This past weekend, Oxygen debuted its own deep dive into the drama.