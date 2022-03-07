 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Swanky Los Angeles Sushi Import Katsuya Rolls Into Manhattan West

The sprawling, 400-seat restaurant is connected to a food hall inside the real estate development

by Erika Adams
A plate with four servings of crispy rice topped with red tuna tartare.
Spicy tuna tartare over crispy rice at Katsuya.
Katsuya

Longstanding Los Angeles sushi hot spot and celebrity magnet Katsuya is touching down in New York City. On March 10, the flashy spot is opening at Citizens Food Hall, the last marquee vendor to debut inside the real estate development-within-a-development at 398 10th Avenue, near West 33rd Street, inside Manhattan West.

The glitzy restaurant, known for its sprawling, chandelier-adorned spaces and upscale sushi and sashimi platters, has long been eyeing an East Coast expansion, chef Katsuya Uechi tells Eater in an email. At the New York outpost, the menu includes a mix of Katsuya staples — like cuts of yellowtail topped with jalapeno slices, and a spicy tuna tartare laid over grilled sushi rice — and only-in-NYC dishes like the Manhattan maki roll with spicy shrimp, crab, and tuna.

A round plate with grilled octopus, a dollop of white sauce, carrots, and garnishes.
Grilled octopus with glazed carrots.
Katsuya
Seared scallops garnished with chive strips and set in a yellow broth.
Diver scallops in a black truffle dashi.
Katsuya
Steaming cuts of brown meat on a wooden platter.
Beef tenderloin toban.
Katsuya

The NYC opening marks the first time that Katsuya has opened within a food hall, although the swanky operation is a far cry from the typical vendor stalls that usually populate such an environment. Katsuya spans a 7,000-square-foot space with 305 seats, plus a 100-seat rooftop terrace that will open later this spring. Connected to the restaurant is an outpost of S Bar, Katsuya’s equally glitzy cocktail bar that attracts more of a luxury nightlife crowd. “It’s a high-class feeling, but not too formal,” Uechi says of Katsuya’s food hall environs.

A high-ceilinged lounge with gold tones and plush seating.
The lounge at connected cocktail spot S Bar.
Katsuya
A modern, gold-toned dining room with splashy decor.
Katsuya’s dining room.
Katsuya
Tables with green upholstered chairs are placed outdoors along a rooftop terrace.
Katsuya’s rooftop seating.
Katsuya

Uechi first launched Katsuya in Los Angeles in 2006, and the business now includes four locations in California, plus outposts in Miami, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas. The chef and his business partner Sam Nazarian, the boutique hotel, restaurant, and nightlife operator, have long been wanting to bring Katsuya to NYC, Uechi says, but it wasn’t until Nazarian got involved with building out Manhattan West that the opportunity arose to expand Katsuya again. Nazarian’s company, C3, is in charge of orchestrating Citizens Food Hall, which currently includes fast casual restaurant like panini spot Cicci Di Carne and burger shop Umami Burger, plus one other splashy full-service restaurant, chef Dani García’s upscale Spanish establishment Casa Dani. The food hall also counts an outpost in Miami.

Katsuya is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations are available here.

Katsuya’s dinner menu:

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Celebrity Chef Todd English Is Taking Another Swing at a Restaurant in NYC

By Erika Adams

NYC Officially Eliminates Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Dining

By Erika Adams

West Village Mainstay Benny’s Burritos Shuts Down After 34 Years — and More Closings

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

NYC Faced With Growing Number of Abandoned Outdoor Dining Structures

By Bao Ong

A Sleek Cocktail Lounge for Vinyl Record Fans Opens in Greenpoint — and More Openings

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world