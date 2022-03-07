Swanky Los Angeles Sushi Import Katsuya Rolls Into Manhattan West

Longstanding Los Angeles sushi hot spot and celebrity magnet Katsuya is touching down in New York City. On March 10, the flashy spot is opening at Citizens Food Hall, the last marquee vendor to debut inside the real estate development-within-a-development at 398 10th Avenue, near West 33rd Street, inside Manhattan West.

The glitzy restaurant, known for its sprawling, chandelier-adorned spaces and upscale sushi and sashimi platters, has long been eyeing an East Coast expansion, chef Katsuya Uechi tells Eater in an email. At the New York outpost, the menu includes a mix of Katsuya staples — like cuts of yellowtail topped with jalapeno slices, and a spicy tuna tartare laid over grilled sushi rice — and only-in-NYC dishes like the Manhattan maki roll with spicy shrimp, crab, and tuna.

The NYC opening marks the first time that Katsuya has opened within a food hall, although the swanky operation is a far cry from the typical vendor stalls that usually populate such an environment. Katsuya spans a 7,000-square-foot space with 305 seats, plus a 100-seat rooftop terrace that will open later this spring. Connected to the restaurant is an outpost of S Bar, Katsuya’s equally glitzy cocktail bar that attracts more of a luxury nightlife crowd. “It’s a high-class feeling, but not too formal,” Uechi says of Katsuya’s food hall environs.

Uechi first launched Katsuya in Los Angeles in 2006, and the business now includes four locations in California, plus outposts in Miami, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas. The chef and his business partner Sam Nazarian, the boutique hotel, restaurant, and nightlife operator, have long been wanting to bring Katsuya to NYC, Uechi says, but it wasn’t until Nazarian got involved with building out Manhattan West that the opportunity arose to expand Katsuya again. Nazarian’s company, C3, is in charge of orchestrating Citizens Food Hall, which currently includes fast casual restaurant like panini spot Cicci Di Carne and burger shop Umami Burger, plus one other splashy full-service restaurant, chef Dani García’s upscale Spanish establishment Casa Dani. The food hall also counts an outpost in Miami.

Katsuya is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations are available here.

Katsuya’s dinner menu: