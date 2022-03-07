The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

March 7

Polpettone at Barbuto

There was much hand wringing when Meatpacking favorite Barbuto closed (it eventually moved a few blocks over to the West Side Highway). Well, I’m happy to announce that the new place is more spacious, with incomparable sunset views on the Hudson River, and chef Jonathan Waxman still presides over the wood-burning oven, from which fly his famous roast chickens with salsa verde. As a prelude to the chicken, I went for the polpettone ($16), a massive, crunchy-and-crusty meatball cloaked in herbal and cheesy sauces, with a light coating of parmigiana that’s dusted on like freshly fallen snow. It takes some force to cut into it, but when you do, out tumbles a filling of Swiss chard, justifying your decision to order such a meaty sounding appetizer. 113 Horatio Street, at West Side Highway, Meatpacking District — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Bread and dips at Zou Zou’s

Is there a better shared dish for a table than warm bread paired with various dips? Lamalo, the Middle Eastern restaurant from the team behind Breads Bakery, put me onto starting a meal this way, and now I’ve found another fantastic bread-and-dip spot at Zou Zou’s. The Mediterranean restaurant, located at the Pendry Hotel in the Manhattan West complex, serves its dips (three for $21 or all five for $31) with either raw veggies or bazlama (a Turkish flatbread). We went with the creamy whipped ricotta, savory roasted eggplant, and my favorite, a brown butter squash puree topped with toasted almonds. I barely needed an entree afterward — but still managed to polish off half a chickpea burger anyway. 385 Ninth Avenue, between West 31st and 33rd streets, Manhattan West —Stephanie Wu, executive editor

Little tomatoes mixed with plum at So Do Fun

I ordered the tomatoes and plums ($8.95) at Chinese newcomer So Do Fun as a light preamble to more exciting main events, like the spicy crawfish and chicken flower tofu, but, it turns out, I had underestimated what was about to come out of the kitchen. The cherry tomatoes were skinned clean and dropped into a cold, clear liquid with two dried plums bobbing about. The plum-infused liquid imbued the stripped tomatoes with a fruity sweetness to the point where, if I closed my eyes, I could have tricked myself into thinking that I was eating grapes instead of tomatoes. It was a genius treatment for produce that I generally skip over when it is so far out of season in New York. 155 Third Avenue, between East 15th and 16th streets, Gramercy — Erika Adams, deputy editor

Big Rowdy at Rowdy Rooster

On Saturday, I dropped by Rowdy Rooster, the latest venture by Unapologetic Foods, the group behind Dhamaka, Adda, and Semma. This more casual spot is dialed in on serving an Indian twist on fried chicken. I ordered the Big Rowdy ($12), their chicken sandwich, which came as three spice-covered pieces of poultry topped with mint chutney, scallion yogurt, and pickled onions in between a bun. When ordering, you can pick one of three spice levels, and even though I got the middle option, the “Rogue” heat level, I was definitely feeling the spice. The chicken was tender and crispy, with each bite being just as satisfying as the last. I also got the potato pakora ($4) as a side, serving as their version of french fries. I am looking forward to returning, as it is some of my favorite fried chicken I’ve had during my time in New York. 149 First Avenue, between East Ninth and 10th streets, East Village — Avery Dalal, Eater audience fellow

Bernie’s chips and dip

For as many people that I know that have been to Bernie’s in Greenpoint, I am shocked none of them ever mentioned the chips and dip ($11.95) as a dish to order (or the saucy ribs!). Sure, when there’s a burger, shrimp cocktail, chicken parm, and mozzarella sticks that everyone is absolutely ordering, there are bound to be sleeper hits on the menu. The menu doesn’t offer any description aside from “chips and dip” but let me assure you, this is a creamy french onion dip singing with garlic and caramelized onions that you’ll be heaping on top of homemade chips. Like everything on the menu at Bernie’s, it’s like you’re eating at Fridays, and I mean that in the best way. 332 Driggs Avenue, at Lorimer Street, Greenpoint — Patty Diez, Eater network development manager

Crostini di fegato at Lodi

From delis to French bistros, pate isn’t that difficult to find in New York. Still, Ignacio Mattos and his team (Estela, Altro Paradiso) manage to put a little twist on a classic so that the presentation feels new and elegant. There’s no detail spared in this order of crostini de fegato ($16). The silky liver pate is squiggled on a gently toasted piece of bread and placed atop a doily. It’s the perfect, bite-sized savory snack with a cocktail or glass of wine — which makes a good case for placing another order. 1 Rockefeller Plaza, West 49th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, Midtown — Bao Ong, editor

Baked goods at Archestratus

Yesterday, I stopped by cookbook shop and Sicilian cafe Archestratus for a bake sale raising funds for Ukrainian relief efforts. Customers grabbed a box and filled it up with treats made by local bakers ($3 to $7 each). I filled my box with an English muffin with marmite cream cheese, a chocolate chip cookie with coconut shreds, a pistachio cake slice, a cereal bar with pandan, as well as one of the most moist chocolate sheet cake I’ve ever had, near rivaling the coveted version at Yellow Rose. 160 Huron Street, near Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint — Emma Orlow, reporter