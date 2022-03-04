West Village Mainstay Benny’s Burritos Shuts Down After 34 Years — and More Closings

Two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. At least 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Among them are the short-lived, plantain-focused Kelewele as well as a long-running Italian restaurant Sandro’s. Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures so far. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

Bed-Stuy: Nearly eight-year-old neighborhood spot Eugene and Company has called it quits as of February 28. Owner Tara Oxley shared in an Instagram post in mid-February that she is transferring the business to former natural wine shop operators Laura Poladsky and Caitlin Frame. The duo is planning to reopen the space under the name Oddly Enough with a new menu and look on April 1.

East Village: Beloved scoop shop Davey’s Ice Cream closed its doors on March 3, according to EV Grieve. In an Instagram post announcing the closure, owner David Yoo hinted that the nine-year-old shop may relocate elsewhere in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, its Greenpoint outpost remains open and a new location is slated for the Moynihan Train Hall.

Midtown East: Popular Mexican restaurant Blockheads has shut down after 29 years, according to a post on Instagram. The Second Avenue location was the last remaining of the restaurant’s outposts, which previously included locations on the Upper West Side, Hell’s Kitchen, East Village, and White Plains. The restaurant did not give a reason for its closure.

West Village: Benny’s Burritos, a sibling burrito spot to Blockheads run by the same owners, announced on Instagram that it was also shutting down on the same day as the Mexican restaurant. Benny’s has been a neighborhood staple in the West Village since first opening in 1988, and was known for its San Francisco Mission-style burritos, often considered a rarity in New York City. The business did not give a reason for its closure.