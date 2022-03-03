New York Governor Drops By Brooklyn Bar to Hype Up To-Go Cocktails

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by Bed-Stuy bar Therapy Wine 2.0 yesterday to lend her continued support for permanent to-go cocktails and hype up the program’s return, which seems to be inching closer to reality, the Brooklyn Reader reports. In January, to-go cocktails — beloved by most New Yorkers, except, seemingly, state liquor lobbyists — were featured in the governor’s budget proposal to aid small businesses. A State Liquor Authority representative confirmed to Eater that the SLA supports the governor’s proposal to bring back drinks to-go permanently.

The bar stop was seemingly a tactical choice. According to the publication, Therapy Wine 2.0 was able to open thanks to the new law Hochul instituted last year, allowing for the expediting of liquor licenses for select businesses.

At the press conference, Hochul also shared several other proposals underway to aid with the hospitality industry’s recovery. Brooklyn Reader reports that Hochul proposed $2 million dollars will go towards the hiring of more than 30 new SLA employees, to further expedite the liquor license process. Likewise, certain documentation, like proof of citizenship, will likely no longer be required for liquor license applicants.

Rising prices at grocery stores are already hitting the city’s most vulnerable

According to AmNewYork, prices of groceries in New York and parts of New Jersey rose 1.2 percent in January of this year alone, with prices for many meat, poultry, fish, and eggs “up 16 percent compared to this time last year.” Meanwhile, the Bronx Times checks in on how rising grocery prices are affecting Bronx residents, where, according to the publication, one in four New Yorkers are considered to be food insecure. 87 percent of attendees at local food pantries, polled by the publication in December of last year, stated that they had changed their grocery shopping habits in light of price hikes.

Cheese sales to raise funds in honor of the late Anne Saxelby

For the month of March, Greenpoint’s dinner party essentials shop Big Night will donate profits from Jasper Hill Farm’s Harbison cheese to the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund, according to a representative. Influential cheesemonger and founder of Saxelby Cheesemongers, Anne Saxelby, passed away last fall. The fund, created in her honor, is devoted to supporting paid apprenticeships for young people in sustainable agriculture.

Archestratus wants the public to join in on its bake sale for Ukrainian relief

Elsewhere in Greenpoint, cookbook store and Sicilian-leaning cafe Archestratus is hosting a bake sale for Ukraine on Sunday, March 6, according to its Instagram. The flier states that anyone can sign up to partake in the event, which will be first come, first serve for customers. The bake sale will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at 160 Huron Street, near Manhattan Avenue.