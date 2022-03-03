Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including celebrity-backed Pebble Bar, Mexican vegan restaurant Raíz Modern Mexican Kitchen, and sleek new listening bar Eavesdrop.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

March 3

East Village: Raíz Modern Mexican Kitchen is now open with vegan Mexican food, Grub Street reports. The menu features oyster mushroom and jackfruit birria tacos, as well as tofu-based burritos. Raíz comes from former Dirt Candy chef Jesus Villafan and Nick Johnson, previously a general manager at Japanese-influenced chain Wagamama. 120 First Avenue, near East 7th Street

Forest Hills: A fourth New York location of barbecue favorite Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, which focuses on smoked meat from Texas and the Carolinas, has opened, according to QNS.com. 108-22 Queens Boulevard, near 71st Road

Greenpoint: A new bar for audiophiles opened today, according to Grub Street. Eavesdrop has cocktails, like ones using yuzu and yerba mate, as well as a selection of wine and beer. The food menu features chicken meatballs with chile mayo, baked cod with tamari-doused spinach, tinned fish, nori popcorn, a miso rice bowl with tofu, and, for dessert, a yuzu lemon ricotta cake. The 36-seat listening bar comes from Dan Wissinger and Charlie Ballinger, who previously worked in music. Fittingly, the room is outfitted with state-of-the-art sound systems where the team will book DJs and other musical acts. According to Grub Street, the bar plans to host bring-your-own vinyl record nights. 674 Manhattan Avenue, near Norman Avenue

Long Island City: Sleek food hall Jacx & Co — home to the Kimika team’s fast casual spot Lotus and Cleaver, and pastry star Ghaya Oliveira’s Tunisian-rooted all-day cafe — has added a bar to the premises with beer, wine, and cocktails, according to a representative. 28-17 Jackson Avenue, near Queens Plaza South

Midtown East: According to the New York Times, luxury Italian spot Fasano is now open. The restaurant features ravioli with duck and orange, veal milanese, and ossobuco with saffron risotto. The new spot is the first New York opening for the Gero Fasano’s Brazil-based Fasano Group, and, reportedly has largely the same interiors as the Four Seasons reboot that it replaces, which closed in 2019. 280 Park Avenue, at 49th Street

Midtown West: Zou Zou’s, a Mediterranean restaurant that opened back in November from chef Madeline Sperling, now has an attached sibling cocktail bar, according to a representative. Chez Zou has cocktails like the Saffron Gibson (saffron-infused gin, vermouth, and pickles), and the Golden Colada (made with rum and golden raisins), on a menu led by Joey Smith, formerly of the Nomad. 385 Ninth Avenue, Suite 85 at West 33rd Street, fourth floor

Midtown West: According a representative, Cafe Serafina is now open. The all-day Italian cafe has apricot bombolini pastries, prosciotto paninis, cacio e pepe pasta, and black truffle pizza. The restaurant comes from the Serafina Group, with outposts throughout the city. 922 Seventh Avenue, at West 58th Street

Midtown West: Three-story Pebble Bar is now open, according to the New York Times. The glitzy venue has seafood towers and steak tartare sandwiches with caviar, in addition to its cocktail, wine, and beer menu. Pebble Bar is a collaboration between the team behind hip dive Ray’s and seafood spot Grand Army, and counts Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Succession’s Nicholas Braun as investors. 67 West 49th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Tribeca: Neighborhood blog Tribeca Citizen reports that Sagra Pizza Bar is firing up. The menu includes rigatoni bolognese, black truffle mac and cheese, calzones with fillings like seafood, and pizza like its riff on Cuban sandwiches (pickles, pork, and mustard). It’s a follow-up to a sibling restaurant of the same name, located in the West Village. 225 West Broadway, near White Street

West Village: Casual neighborhood spot Silver Spoon Cafe, run by former restaurant manager Gulzira Jumabekova, has opened, according to the New York Times. The space includes a grab-and-go area, a hot buffet counter, and fancier custom-order plates including seared foie gras and a salmon burger. 204 West 14th Street, near Seventh Avenue

West Village: According to a representative, a second location of Ramen Misoya, a follow up to its East Village original that launched in 2011, has opened. Expect bowls of broth that take a regional look at miso, with versions like the Kyoto-style made with white miso and the Nagoya-style with red miso. Customers enter down a staircase to the speakeasy-style restaurant helmed by Norimitsu “Nori” Nishida. 535 Hudson Street, at Charles Street

Williamsburg: Montreal-style bagels continue their expansion in New York City with the latest outpost of Black Seed Bagels. 214 Berry Street, near North Third Street