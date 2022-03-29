EMP Chef Daniel Humm’s Vegan Focus Sinks Plans for Midtown Fine Dining Restaurant

Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm’s long-in-the-works plan for a two-story fine dining restaurant at Midtown office tower 425 Park has fallen through, the New York Post reports. Humm wanted to make the spot a vegan restaurant — in line with his renowned fine dining spot Eleven Madison Park’s new direction — but the real estate developer behind the deal wasn’t on board, according to the Post. This isn’t the first time that Humm has had a restaurant deal fall apart over his new vegan philosophy: Davies and Brook, Humm’s restaurant inside the Claridge’s hotel in London, closed in December after the hotel refused to allow the restaurant to convert to a vegan menu.

As for 425 Park, the Post reports that fellow fine dining chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is likely going to take over the 14,000-square-foot dining space, although the deal has not yet been finalized.

A packaging-free grocery store debuts in Greenpoint

Forget plastic bags and containers: Greenpoint’s newest grocery store relies on a packaging-free model, the New York Times reports. The shop stocks grocery staples in bulk, including food and cleaning supplies, and customers fill up their own containers (though jars are available to buy, as well).

Manhattan is hungry for lunch again

Lunch is mounting a comeback in Manhattan. Union Square Hospitality Group’s the Modern in Midtown is seeing lunch revenue rebound to 92 percent of its pre-pandemic levels, Crain’s New York reports, while Hell’s Kitchen newcomer Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine is considering adding lunch service due to diner interest.

High-end sushi restaurant Sushi Noz consolidates its menus

One of Manhattan’s fanciest sushi restaurants, Sushi Noz, is about to get more expensive. The acclaimed sushi spot has long offered multiple dining options, including the $400-per-person Hinoki Counter and the slightly more relaxed $230-per-person Ash Room. But starting on May 1, Sushi Noz will only offer one $495-per-person menu across the board, according to a notice that went out to diners this week. Eater has reached out for more information on the switch.