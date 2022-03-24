Kitschy Halloween Bar Jekyll & Hyde Files for Bankruptcy

Spooky Greenwich Village bar Jekyll & Hyde Club has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg. The publication reported that the bar currently owes creditors $7.5 million, with $1.5 million in back rent.

The bar — which first opened in 1991 — is named after the fictional horror characters Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The interactive space, where actors put on shows, found “longevity through a kitschy version of the macabre,” Eater’s Jaya Saxena wrote in a 2019 profile. It spawned several location nationwide over the past three decades, although subsequent spots seem to have closed in 2011, according to the earlier Eater report, leaving just the original location at 91 Seventh Avenue South, near Barrow Street. It was not immediately clear whether the spot would stay open in the meantime, but Google and the Jekyll & Hyde website lists the venue as open at the time of publication.

Try Sophia Roe’s leftover goodies from recipe testing at this Bushwick cafe

Chef Sophia Roe, the host of the Vice food show Counter Space, is partnering with local cafe La Cantine to sell leftovers from recipe testing for her upcoming cookbook, according to the restaurant’s Instagram post. Profits from the food sales will be donated to mutual aid group Bushwick Ayuda Mutua.

Popular brunch spot Jack’s Wife Freda is closing down its original location

The New York Times reports that the line-inducing brunch favorite Jack’s Wife Freda is closing down its decade-old Soho location at 224 Lafayette Street, near Spring Street, and moving next door to 226 Lafayette Street. The last day of service prior to the move is Sunday, March 27, and the restaurant will reopen in its new spot on April 1.

Mood Ring’s cocktail book will debut this April

Vanessa Li and Bowen Goh, the owners behind astrology-themed, queer-friendly bar Mood Ring, are launching their first cocktail book, Margarita in Retrograde, on April 19, according to an Instagram post by the business. The book will feature recipes inspired by each astrological sign, like a Taurus-themed drink featuring vodka, matcha, ginger syrup, lemon, and juniper berry. The book has already made it to Eater’s list of most anticipated cookbooks for spring 2022.