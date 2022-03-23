Lincoln Center’s Multimillion David Geffen Hall Relaunch to Include Major Food Overhaul

Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall is getting a major, multi-million-dollar overhaul. In addition to deep renovations to the actual performance space, several on-site hospitality projects are in the works. According to a press release outlining the updates, the welcome center area will feature a small cafe, the lobby will have a relaunched concessions stand, and a large “black granite bar” will open on the second floor Grand Promenade. Another restaurant is planned elsewhere at the hall. A representative for Lincoln Center declined to share more information on the forthcoming food projects at the performance venue.

David Geffen Hall is slated to open this October, two years ahead of schedule, and is a collaboration with Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects and Diamond Schmitt Architects. It was not immediately clear whether the food offerings would open at the same time. Earlier this week, cafe Maman’s representative shared with Eater that a Lincoln Center outpost has opened elsewhere on the property.

The team behind Her Name is Han opens a new Manhattan restaurant

Towa, a new Japanese restaurant from the hitmaking restaurant group behind Jua, Atomix, and Her Name is Han, opened yesterday in Nomad at 36 West 26th Street, near Sixth Avenue, according to a representative. The kaiseki-influenced menu includes items like its tomato appetizer with a dashi jelly, truffle potato croquettes, and grilled king crab with a crab-miso sauce, although, while kaiseki restaurants are often tasting menus, Towa is mostly a la carte. (A $100-per-person omakase menu is also available.)

Bed-Stuy pizza favorite Saraghina has a glitzy new restaurant in Fort Greene

The team behind Bed-Stuy pizza hits Saraghina and its attached bakery have opened the swanky and pricier Saraghina Caffè, according to the restaurant’s Instagram post. The menu lists several pizzas — including one with cockles, pecorino, and lemon — as well as a crudo bar, chicory and fava bean foccacia, and squid ink pasta with crab jus. Drinks include an extensive aperitivo list, as well as an olive oil-washed martini, and a banana-bourbon cocktail. Saraghina Caffè is located at 195 DeKalb Avenue, at Carlton Avenue, in Fort Greene.

Instagram algorithm changes are hurting New York’s food businesses

The New York Times reports that the social media platform’s prioritization of Reels, its video competitor to TikTok, is hurting small businesses like Brooklyn-based indoor mushroom farm company Smallhold and jam brand Trade Street Jam Company. According to the publication, small food businesses have seen a drop off in likes and engagement on photos, as videos are getting boosted to the top of user feeds. Meanwhile, it’s requiring more work and money from businesses to reach audiences, as social media managers are forced to act as video editors.