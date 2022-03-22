The Queens Night Market Announces 2022 Opening Dates

NYC’s outdoor food market season is nearly here. The same week that Smorgasburg confirmed its 2022 opening dates, the Queens Night Market has announced that it will return for its seventh season this spring.

The night market, known for its wide representation of immigrant-owned businesses and $6 price cap on food items, will make a gradual return to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in April ahead of its full opening the following month. According to founder John Wang, the event will be kicking things off with two limited-capacity, ticketed weekends on April 16 and 23 to help manage the crowds of opening nights of previous years. The market will become free and open to the public on May 7, and run weekly on Saturdays thereafter from 5 to 10 p.m.

Roughly 50 vendors have signed onto the night market this year, including those selling Persian crispy rice, Peruvian ceviche, tandoori barbecue, and chapli kebabs. More established businesses are also making an appearance: Southeast Asian sweets shop Moon Man, which formerly operated at the Market Line food hall, has signed on, as has Makina Cafe, an Ethiopian-Eritrean food truck that’s opening a restaurant in Sunnyside this spring. Those interested in operating at the market for the 2022 season can apply here.

An Atlanta fried chicken chain is coming in hot

Scoville Hot Chicken, a chain of Nashville hot chicken restaurants based in Atlanta, Georgia, is soon to open on the Lower East Side, Bowery Boogie reports. The restaurant, which gets a stamp of approval from Eater Atlanta, is known for its chicken sandwiches ranging from completely spice-free to scorching hot. The brand’s first New York City location is set to open at 117 Orchard Street, at Delancey Street, on March 23, according to Bowery Boogie.

The Four Horsemen is headed to the Ace Hotel

The Four Horsemen is headed to Brooklyn’s Ace Hotel as a pop-up this week. From March 23 to March 27, the acclaimed Williamsburg natural wine bar is serving a short menu of small plates — braised leek toast, grilled squid skewers — and low-intervention wines from the hotel’s garden starting at 5:30 p.m. each night. Walk in only.

Where to win free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year

Krispy Kreme continues its NYC expansion tear this week with a new location opening today in the Hub, a commercial center in the South Bronx. The storefront, located at 396 East 149th Street, at Third Avenue, is the borough’s second Krispy Kreme, after a previous location landed in the Fordham Manor neighborhood in 2020. For its opening week, the international doughnut chain is awarding 30 random customers rights to a dozen free glazed doughnuts each month for a year.