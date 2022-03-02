Hipster Pizza Haven Roberta’s to Open Outpost in Beachy Montauk This Summer

Beloved pizzeria Roberta’s is heading to Montauk this summer, the New York Times reports. Roberta’s co-owner Carlo Mirarchi tells Eater that the new location at 240 Fort Pond Road, at Flamingo Avenue, is slated to open on May 30. No word yet on what the menu will entail.

The Bushwick favorite, known for its wood-fired pizzas, first opened in 2008 on Moore Street, from Carlo Mirarchi and his partner Brandon Hoy. It has spawned into a restaurant empire with outposts in Los Angeles and elsewhere in New York, such as Domino Park. In 2019, Roberta’s announced plans to open a new wine bar in the East Village; the space hasn’t yet opened but construction is underway. Meanwhile, last year, the team closed their burger offshoot Burgie’s.

Is Russia’s war on Ukraine emptying out the Russian Tea Room?

The New York Post seems to think so. The publication stopped by the storied tea room and found that the celebrity haunt was largely empty on a recent afternoon, although it was unclear whether or not the war had actually affected the seat count. Earlier this week, the Russian Tea Room posted a message of solidarity with Ukraine on its Instagram account.

City Island reportedly gains its first Black-owned seafood spot

The Bronx Times reports that City Island is getting its first Black-owned seafood restaurant on February 26. Owner Darryl Lelie is opening Seafood Kingz 2 — a sequel to Seafood Kingz in St. Albans, Queens — at 634 City Island Avenue, near City Island Road. According to its website, the menu includes seafood options like steamed king crab legs with corn and potatoes.

LA’s late-night halal fried chicken favorite will soon heat up NYC

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a wildly popular, halal-friendly fried chicken spot, signed a deal to open 20 locations around New York City, QSR Magazine reports. Dave’s first opened in East Hollywood in 2017 as a late-night parking lot pop-up by four friends, including chef Dave Kopushyan, who had worked at the French Laundry. Dave’s catapulted to fame for its fried chicken sandwiches, heat levels that go as high as the “Reaper,” and sides like its mac and cheese. Currently, there are more than 30 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Eater has reached out for more information on where Dave’s plans to open in NYC.