Better late than never, but the taco truck credited with putting crispy, Tijuana-style birria tacos on the map in New York City is headed to the Bronx. Owner José Moreno tells Eater that Birria-Landia is set to open in Fordham Manor, at the intersection of Grand Concourse and East Fordham Road, in front of a location of P.C. Richard & Son, on March 24. It’s the pioneering taco truck’s third location in New York City, with more apparently on the way.

Moreno first confirmed plans to bring Birria-Landia to the Bronx in February of last year, after he and his brother Jesús opened its popular second location along Metropolitan Avenue, near Union Avenue, in Williamsburg. He “had no choice” but to open a third truck, he said at the time, as the company received messages from frustrated patrons accusing the chef of “catering to white people” by opening along a heavily gentrified corridor of Brooklyn.

The new truck, which has been in the works for more than a year due to coronavirus supply chain issues, will open in the Bronx next week. Free consomé will be doled out to anyone who wants it, Moreno says, whether they buy tacos or not.

Manhatta rises again

Exactly two years after closing because of the pandemic, Danny Meyer’s Manhatta, located at 28 Liberty Street, between Nassau and William streets, reopened last night, but only as a bar for the time being. Later this spring, the 60th floor Financial District restaurant will open with a new chef, according to a spokesperson, as opening chef Jason Pfiefer has since departed from the restaurant. The only other Union Square Hospitality restaurant yet to reopen is Italian favorite Maialino, at the Gramercy Park Hotel, which remains temporarily closed.

A fire in Flushing threatens Main Street

A five-alarm fire swept through a building in the heart of downtown Flushing early Thursday morning and threatened more than 30 businesses, according to multiple local news outlets. The roof of the one-story building inside East Commercial Plaza, located at 40-10 Main Street, near Roosevelt Avenue, collapsed. Besides sharing an address with the bubble tea chain shop Tiger Sugar, it’s also home to nearly three dozen kiosks, located just steps from entrances to the 7 train and Long Island Railroad, both of which temporarily halted service for several hours.

Saint Patricks Day is back and apparently better than ever

Following two sleepy Saint Patrick Days, New York’s favorite green-themed parade and after party is reportedly back in action. The weather was gloomy on Thursday morning, but revelers arrived hours before the city’s annual Saint Patricks Day parade kicked off along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue at 11 a.m., according to Gothamist. The event, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus, was a boon for the owners of Irish restaurants and pubs, who say the event is typically the biggest money maker of the year.