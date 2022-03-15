New York Governor’s Push for Permanent To-Go Cocktails Hits a Snag

Not every politician is as excited as Gov. Kathy Hochul about the prospect of permanent to-go cocktails. Gothamist reports that state legislators for both the Senate and the Assembly omitted to-go cocktails from their state budget proposals that were issued over the weekend, meaning that the politicians will have to duke it out in the final stages of negotiations with Hochul before the final state spending budget is set. Hochul has previously made clear that she supports to-go cocktails, and is fully in favor of bringing it back for New York restaurants and bars.

Street vendors conduct ‘sleepout’ in front of governor’s office

NYC street vendors and supporters gathered for a 24-hour ‘sleepout’ in front of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Midtown office on Monday night, AMNewYork reports. The protest was planned to generate support and awareness of legislation that seeks to lift the city’s cap on the number of street vendor permits in circulation.

Chinese favorite Go Noodle devastated by fire

A fire ripped through Chinese staple Go Noodle on March 1, damaging the restaurant’s basement and first floor, and destroying kitchen supplies. The family behind the Sutton Place restaurant started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help support out-of-work staff and to rebuild the space. Go Noodle is also selling frozen dumplings for delivery while the restaurant remains shuttered.

Molyvos returns to Midtown

Trusty Greek standby Molyvos is making a Midtown comeback. Commercial Observer reports that the decades-old establishment — which closed down its spot inside the Wellington Hotel at the end of 2021 — is taking over the former Esca space at 402 West 43rd Street, near Ninth Avenue. An opening date was not disclosed.