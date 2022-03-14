Legendary NYC Cocktail Bar Angel’s Share May Shutter

Rumors are flying about the uncertain future of famed East Village speakeasy Angel’s Share. Last week, New York Times reporter Alex Vadukul tweeted that the cocktail bar, along with the adjoining izakaya Village Yokocho and next-door Japanese grocery and bakery Sunrise Mart and Pan Ya, respectively, were facing a “massive rent hike” and appeared likely to close at the end of the month. An Angel’s Share bartender told Grub Street later in the week that the bar was likely going to close, although plans were in the works to relocate. Gothamist heard the same story on a similar visit. The bar’s ownership has not responded to requests for comment from anyone — including Eater — and the building’s landlord, Cooper Union, has also remained silent amid the recent news frenzy.

The legendary bar — named after the bit of alcohol lost to evaporation as liquor is aged in casks — has been a staple in the East Village for nearly 30 years. It is widely known as a trailblazer in NYC’s upscale, craft cocktail movement.

Red Hook Tavern temporarily closes due to electrical fire

Brooklyn burger destination Red Hook Tavern suffered an electrical fire over the weekend that has forced the business to temporarily close, the restaurant announced on Instagram. The fire “destroyed” the tavern’s basement and parts of the first floor, according to the Instagram post. A GoFundMe has been launched to financially support staff unable to work while the restaurant rebuilds. No reopening date has been set yet.

An NYC barbecue institution mounts a comeback

Bed-Stuy legend Royal Rib House is reopening within the next couple of weeks, BK Reader reports. The 50-year-old barbecue restaurant, known for its tender, slow-cooked ribs, closed just before the pandemic hit in 2020 and has since relocated a few blocks away from the original location, at 256 Malcolm X Boulevard, near Halsey Street.

NYC Belgian waffle chain eyes national takeover

Familiar NYC waffle spot Wafels & Dingels is ready to take on the rest of the country. AMNewYork reports that the chain, which started as a single roving truck in 2007, has signed on with a franchise development company in the hopes of opening new locations in major cities across the U.S.