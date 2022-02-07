The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

February 7

Lamb burgers at Dun Huang

Folks often talk about the estimable lamb burgers at Xi’an Famous Foods, but I prefer to get that snacky treat ($6) from the Dun Huang folks, who bring Northwestern-style Chinese fare to the city, New Jersey, and Long Island. The chewy, almost bland bun functions as the appropriate foil for the heady interior: a pile of gamy, cumin-y, chile-stained meat. I like to order two at a time, one as an appetizer before a dinner of noodle soup, and the second as a light lunch for the following day, when the musky spices have further permeated the bun. Really, it’s the type of thing I wish I could get from from every street corner. 8 Cold Spring Road, near Split Rock Road, Syosset — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Atole at Reyes Deli & Grocery

Our ongoing search for the city’s best breakfast burritos led me back to Reyes Deli & Grocery, a Mexican convenience store and increasingly one of my favorite places to spend a Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. On weekends, signs are plastered at the front of the shop advertising specials, including tamales, barbacoa, and this cup of atole. Some versions are thickened with corn masa, including at Mexican cafe For All Things Good in Bed-Stuy, but the atole here is made with tender cooked rice for a beverage that’s thin enough to drink without a straw. A 10-ounce pour will set you back $2.50, and it comes served with a spoon for scooping up what’s left at the bottom of the cup. 532 Fourth Avenue, near 14th Street, Park Slope — Luke Fortney, reporter

Al pastor tacos at Tacos Matamoros

When a friend says they’re car-sitting for the week, that says one thing to me: encouraging them to take me to get food somewhere far from my house. This week, that meant dinner at Tacos Matamoros in Sunset Park. There are two sizes of tacos to behold here, both come served in a cone-like shape. If I’m being honest, two large al pastor tacos (each $6) and one large carnitas was more than I could handle with chips and guac also on the table. But these were worth the trip from its double-layer, chewy flour tortillas and the heaping portion of meat. I also appreciate that the frozen margaritas here — don’t worry, I wasn’t the one driving — come with the fun glasses that have cactus handles. 4508 Fifth Avenue, near 45th Street, Sunset Park — Emma Orlow, reporter

Brown sugar rice cake at So Do Fun

There are many stunning and rarely-seen-here dishes at Gramercy Park newcomer So Do Fun, the first American branch of a Chinese chain. One wonderful example is the brown sugar rice cake ($9.95). Yes, you’ve seen this kind of rice cake before, often stir fried with savory ingredients, but this rendition is more soft and creamy, cut like panisse, and also like panisse deep fried, making the molten insides more memorable. Neatly stacked in the wicker basket like pale dead flower stems, they are then showered with brown sugar. Is it really a dessert? No, but it’s a nice palate cleanser and contrast to the other chile-laden dishes on the menu. 155 Third Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets, Gramercy Park — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Barbecued lamb ribs at Jiang’s Kitchen

I can’t stop thinking about the barbecued lamb ribs ($29 as part of a Restaurant Week promotion running until February 13) that I tore into last week at Jiang’s Kitchen, the recently opened revival of praised Northwestern Chinese restaurant Jiang Diner. The lean rack of ribs had been thickly coated in a mixture of dry spices — cumin and a hot pepper mix — and then barbecued until the meat achieved a smoky, crispy crust that gave way to a soft layer of fat underneath. Extra pinches of cumin and the mild hot pepper mix came on the side, along with several slices of a dense, doughy bread. By the time I was done, the plate wasn’t much more than a pile of bones. 65 St. Marks Place, between First and Second avenues, East Village — Erika Adams, deputy editor

Impossible Isan larb at Somtum Der

I’ve tasted burgers, bolognese, and hot dogs made with Impossible Foods — the line of faux meat backed by big tech companies — and usually it’s been forgettable. The Impossible Isan larb ($18) at one my favorite Thai restaurants, Somtum Der, was the best so far. I’ve found the taste of Impossible products to resemble cardboard or mushy peas depending on its preparation, but the texture here could’ve fooled me into thinking the cups of bibb lettuce were filled with ground pork or chicken. The mix of fresh chiles, onions, soy dressing (instead of fish sauce), and herbs didn’t hurt either. I kept it vegan by ordering another serving of sticky rice to finish off the entire plate. 85 Avenue A, between East Fifth and Sixth streets, East Village — Bao Ong, editor