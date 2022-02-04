Brooklyn Mexican Restaurant Sobre Masa Lets Go of Its All-Day Cafe — and More Closings

Nearly two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. At least 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Among them are the short-lived bubble tea shop Unedited by Solely Tea as well as a Dominican favorite El Gran Castillo de Jagua. Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures so far. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

February 4

Downtown Brooklyn: Rachel Laryea’s plantain-fueled Dekalb Market stall Kelewele is no more. Laryea took to Instagram this week to announce the closure of the restaurant, which opened last June. After opening in the Downtown Brooklyn food hall, Laryea expanded with another location in Barclays Center, which has closed, as well. According to the Instagram post, the chef is shifting her attention to wholesale distribution of her plantain-based treats.

East Village: Baker’s Pizza has called it quits on Avenue A. The team confirmed the news on Instagram last week, writing that a “new owner might be reopening but probably changing the branding and the name. I’m done!” Owner Jordan Baker first opened the pizzeria in 2016 and became known for his focaccia, meatball sandwiches, and enormous pies.

Flatiron: Gadi Paleg’s modern Israeli restaurant Nur is officially done after four years in Manhattan. The last day of service was January 22.

Fort Greene: The Business Improvement District for Fort Greene announced the closure of Fulton Street’s the Broccoli Bar this week. The restaurant launched with an all-broccoli, vegan menu in 2020.

Upper East Side: Uptown Italian restaurant Sandro’s is no more. In a voicemail message, the restaurant shared that it had permanently closed as of January 23. The recording did not provide a reason for the closure but in an Instagram post, the restaurant shared that the closing was “beyond our control.” According to Grub Street, owner Sandro Fioriti has been cooking around New York City for more than thirty years.

Williamsburg: Owners Zack and Diana Wangeman shared on Instagram this week that their Williamsburg restaurant, Sobre Masa Cafe, has closed for good following a temporary closure. The well-liked spot opened during the pandemic and became known for its stand-out breakfast tacos and all-day cafe feel. The Wangemans cited omicron-related struggles as the reason for closing, saying they will focus their attention on Sobre Masa Tortilleria, a taqueria, cocktail bar, and heirloom corn tortilla production facility they opened last year at 52 Harrison Place, between Morgan and Knickerbocker avenues, in Bushwick.