A Hip Spot With Cardamom-Infused Coffee and Indian Snacks Spices Up the LES — and More Openings

Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Southeast Asian dessert bar with hookah, Sands of Persia, the relocated luxe sushi den Noda, and Chicago empanada import Cafe Tola.

Here's a round-up of the restaurants and bars that opened in February. This list will be updated weekly.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

February 3

Chinatown: A new spot focused on vegan bites, called Cleanse Theory Kitchen, has launched downtown. Here, customers will find coconut chia pudding, carrot juice, ginger slaw rice bowls, and more. 83 Henry Street, at Forsyth Street

Gramercy: A new Chinese restaurant called So Do Fun is serving up mapo tofu, spicy crawfish, and beef in pickled vegetable soup. 155 Third Avenue, between East 15th and 16th streets

Flushing: Chef Richard Chan, who had to close his restaurants Yummy Tummy and Rolls Rice during the pandemic, has returned with a new venture. The stall in the Queens Crossing Food Hall is called Sin Kee and draws upon Chan’s Singaporean heritage with other Southeast Asian touches. Intended to evoke the feeling of hawker stalls, the menu includes Malaysian-style curry, Hainanese chicken, and Teochew braised duck. 136-20 38th Avenue, at Main Street

Fort Greene: After years working at Caribbean restaurants across the city, Latoya Hussain, an alum of Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, Negril Village, and Suede Caribbean, has opened her own spot. Hussain tells Eater that Island Shack nods to her Trinidadian roots and offers curry chicken with chana, rice and peas with callaloo and sweet plantains, curry shrimp roti, and ackee with saltfish. 87 South Elliott Place, near Fulton Street

Lower East Side: Aaron Aujla, owner of Green River Project LLC, the prominent furniture design studio behind the interiors of the hip restaurant Dr. Clark, has opened his own coffee shop. Aujla’s uses a coffee maker inherited from the building’s previous tenant, Classic Coffee Shop, a longtime favorite that had been in the neighborhood since 1976, until its pandemic closure. There are Indian-style coffee drinks infused with ground cardamom, which Aujla says are inspired by versions his grandma used to make. On the snacks side of the menu, customers can find roti, jalebi, and daal, as well as several sandwiches. The shop is attached to Bode, a menswear store run by Aujla’s partner, Emily Bode. 56 Hester Street, Ludlow Street

Midtown: Las Vegas import Kumi, helmed by Anastacia Song — the former executive chef at Tribeca steakhouse American Cut — has opened inside the upscale Le Méridien hotel. The 130-seat restaurant, an expansion of Kumi’s flagship in Nevada, will serve modern Japanese fare with a Korean American touch, according to Song. The opening menu includes green tea-smoked chicken, gochujang-glazed salmon, and galbi, or Korean braised short ribs, with wild mushroom, truffles, and charred pear. 120 West 57th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues — Beth Landman, Eater NY contributor

Midtown West: The owner of Carnegie Diner has launched Pizza and Shakes next door. As the name suggests, the shop sells pies like the Columbus Circle (pepperoni, bacon, hot honey) and a cheeseburger-inspired version. Customers can also customize their own pies using any of the toppings. On the shakes side, flavors range from banana with Nutella to tiramisu. 209 West 57th Street, near Seventh Avenue

Park Slope: A new Thai restaurant has landed near Grand Army Plaza. Bangkok Degree features an extensive range of Thai dishes including larb tuna tartare, tea leaf salad with cranberries, and fried chicken wings with tom yum sauce. 847 Union Street, near Seventh Avenue

Ridgewood: Two Ridgewood neighbors Tracy Bradbury and Chad Johnson, have joined forces to open the Flying Fox Tavern, a new horror-themed cocktail bar in Queens. In addition to regular bar service, and snacks like Scotch eggs, the venue also projects old-school horror films. 678 Woodward Avenue, near Gates Avenue

Sheepshead Bay: Salvatore Carlino, the son of the founders of Park Slope’s beloved Smiling Pizza, has opened his own slice shop in Sheepshead Bay. Though Carlino tells Eater he could’ve just as easily opened his new spot, Lucia Pizza of Avenue X, elsewhere in Brooklyn, it was important to him to open in the neighborhood he grew up in. 2201 Avenue X, East 22nd Street

Williamsburg: North Brooklyn has gained a new speakeasy-ish bar. As the name suggests, the Cactus Shop functions as a plant store by day and cantina by night. Currently, the Cactus shop is operating with takeout-only. The menu, led by chef Eduardo Dominguez, a native of Sinaloa, Mexico, features birria gorditas, carnitas tacos, tacos with cauliflower, and a sweet potato dessert called camote horneado. Cactus Shop is currently still awaiting their liquor license, but when open in full, the cocktails will lean heavily on mezcal, in addition to non-alcoholic drinks like cactus pear seltzer, cantaloupe agua fresca, and horchata that are already available to-go. 231 Kent Avenue, near North 1st Street