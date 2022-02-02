A Popular Burger Spot Is Cooking Up Its East Village Revival

East Village spot the Brindle Room, known for its caramelized onion-topped burgers, is returning to neighborhood this spring. EV Grieve reports that the restaurant and bar is headed to the former location of Virginia’s, at 647 East 11th Street, near Avenue C, which shuttered earlier last month. Brindle Room had been at its previous location at 277 East 10th Street, between Avenue A and First Avenue, for 11 years. Owner Jeremy Spector closed the spot in spring of 2020, after attempting takeout during the first couple months of the pandemic.

Edy’s Grocer is opening for dine-in service for one night only

Edouard Massih is teaming up with former Meme’s Diner owner, Bill Clark this Valentine’s Day for a special pop-up dinner. The duo will transform the Lebanese grocer into a “chophouse,” where, for the first time since its opening, Edy’s will welcome customers inside for a full-service meal. The $75 ticket includes tahini Caesar salad, pistachio-crusted lamb chops, a twice-baked potato with labneh, and a pomegranate Cosmopolitan, with a portion of proceeds going to the LGBTQ+ non-profit, the Ali Forney Center. Seatings can be reserved for 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the Edy’s Grocer website.

A Nashville hot chicken favorite gets the kolache treatment

Hattie B’s, a beloved Nashville hot chicken chain — hailing from, you guessed it, Tennessee — has headed up north. Brooklyn Kolache has teamed up with the Nashville favorite for hot chicken-stuffed kolache, the Texas-Czech sweet rolls that the bakery has come to be known for. For the entire month of February, Brooklyn Kolache is selling Hattie B’s kolaches at both its Bed-Stuy and West Village locations. According to its Instagram post, 10 percent of proceeds from the collaboration will be split between the food security organizations, Campaign Against Hunger and Giving Kitchen.

Whole Foods inches closer to opening in FiDi

Tribeca Citizen reports that progress is finally happening at the incoming Whole Foods at One Wall Street, on Broadway, although an exact opening date has not yet been disclosed. The local news publication first reported that plans were underway more than five years ago, when, at the time, the 44,000 square-foot supermarket was originally slated to open in 2018.