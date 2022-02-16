Eric Adams Is Reportedly Searching for a Chef to Cook Vegan Meals at Gracie Mansion

Mayor Eric Adams is searching for a chef to cook vegan meals — and maybe, ahem, some fish — at Gracie Mansion, according to the New York Times.

The news comes on the heels of allegations earlier this month that Adams had embellished the extent of his veganism. At the time, Politico reported that Adams regularly orders fish at Midtown Italian restaurant, Osteria La Baia. In response to the allegations, a mayoral spokesperson denied the claim that Adams ate fish. However, later, the Adams team recanted this position, when he stated at a press conference that, he was “perfectly imperfect” and wanted to the “food police,” to back down, according to the New York Times.

Throughout his campaign and now as New York City’s mayor, Adams has continued to tout the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. Hopefully, whomever nabs the role as Gracie Mansion chef, will do a better job than the food available at Adams’ recently-launched ‘Vegan Friday’ meals at public schools. Eater NY has reached out to the mayor’s office for more information on the job.

Bed-Stuy neighborhood spot Eugene & Co is calling it quits

Owner Tara Oxley took to Instagram to announce that she’s shutting down her restaurant, Eugene & Company after nearly eight years — although she described the move as less of a closing and more of a “transformation.” Former natural wine shop owners Laura Poladsky and Caitlin Frame will take over the space located at 397 Tompkins Avenue, at Jefferson Avenue, and reopen it under the name Oddly Enough sometime this spring. Eater NY has reached out for more information. Last call for dining at Eugene & Company is Monday, February 28.

Meet “vegan Bernie Madoff”

A trailer has been released for new documentary Bad Vegan, about the dramatic rise and fall of former NYC celebrity hotspot Pure Food & Wine. The documentary tells the story of Pure Food & Wine owner, Sarma Melngailis (who is referred to in the trailer as a “vegan Bernie Madoff”) and the fraud that took place at the restaurant during its tenure. Bad Vegan premieres on Netflix on March 16.

Cafe Moca wants to be a spot for everyone in Ridgewood

Amidst ongoing battles against gentrification in Ridgewood, business owner Colby Rodriguez tells QNS.com that he hopes Cafe Moca can offer something more inclusive. Rodriguez opened his vegan-leaning Ridgewood spot, located at 487 Seneca Avenue, near Greene Avenue, just before the pandemic. He tells Qns.com that the longtime community has been the backbone of his success, adding that he intends to keep dishes “affordable” with many options under $10.