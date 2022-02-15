Like It or Not, Planet Hollywood Is Returning to NYC

The bracing, neon lights of Planet Hollywood are once again going to shine in NYC. The New York Post reports that founder Robert Earl is dropping the kitschy franchise on a four-floor, 17,500-square-foot space in Times Square, at 140 West 42nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway. There will be several restaurants housed inside the building, including a 100-seat outpost of celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy on the ground level and a ghost kitchen on the third floor firing out food from Earl’s docket of celebrity-backed, delivery-only brands like Pauly D’s Italian Subs and MrBeast Burger, from YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson.

Planet Hollywood, a global chain of glitzy, Hollywood-themed restaurants and resorts, has had an on-and-off presence in NYC since 1991, when it first opened in Midtown. The latest iteration of the tourist magnet closed down prior to the citywide shutdown due to the pandemic in 2020.

Momofuku’s original Noodle Bar temporarily shuts down

Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village — located a few doors away from where Noodle Bar first opened nearly 20 years ago — is shutting down for a four-week renovation, according to a company Instagram post. EVGrieve posted photos of workers emptying the space out on Monday. Momofuku didn’t share details of what the renovations entailed, but Noodle Bar’s uptown location at Columbus Circle will remain open while the East Village spot is temporarily closed.

Legacy French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen closed for months over gas issue

Chez Napoleon, a 60-year-old French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen, is on the brink of permanent closure due to an ongoing gas issue, W42St.com reports. Con Edison shut off the restaurant’s gas in early December, citing an unsafe leak, and Chez Napoleon has not yet been able to get the city’s Department of Buildings to issue a work order to fix the problem, the owners claim. Nine weeks later, the restaurant’s employees have had to file for unemployment and Chez Napoleon — which claims it is the oldest French restaurant in NYC — might have to close its doors permanently.

A ‘laundro-bar’ launches in Crown Heights

The drudgery of doing laundry is about to get a little more bearable for Crown Heights residents. Pearl Lee’s Washtub, run by nursing retiree Theo DuPree, is setting up shop at 314 Rogers Avenue, near Montgomery Street, with washers, dryers, beer, wine, cider, and both Jamaican food and Southern barbecue — all rolled up into one location. “I want the community to be able to come together in a space where they’re able to have an experience while doing something as mundane as laundry,” DuPree tells BK Reader. The “laundro-bar,” as he calls it, will open sometime this spring.