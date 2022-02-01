A Late-Night Cocktail Bar With Soaring Views Debuts in Hudson Yards

Hudson Yard’s sky-high Edge observatory is adding a luxurious, late-night cocktail bar to its upstairs restaurant, Peak. The bar — called Peakaboo, of course — will be located on the 101st floor of the massive real estate development at 30 Hudson Yards, according to the New York Post. It’s geared toward a nightlife crowd ready to drop serious money, with a 60-seat lounge, DJ sets, and shelves stocked with 1,400 wine bottles and a 300-bottle spirits list, including a $3,000 bottle of tequila adorned with 24-karat gold skulls. The bar opens on Saturday, February 5, and plans to operate from Thursday to Sunday until 2 a.m.

Hot Bread Kitchen moves into Chelsea Market

Culinary training nonprofit Hot Bread Kitchen has a new home base. The organization has taken over Food Network’s former 10,000-square-foot test kitchen space at Chelsea Market, and Google is covering the cost of rent, Crain’s New York reports. The larger space — and the rent deal — will allow Hot Bread Kitchen to invest more in its job training and small business entrepreneurship programs, according to Crain’s. The nonprofit previously expanded into Brooklyn headquarters right before the citywide shutdown in March 2020, but ended up moving out due to the pandemic.

A food co-op in Clinton Hill is revived with community support

Green Hill Food Co-op, a member-owned grocery store in Brooklyn, is making a comeback due in part to community fundraising support, BK Reader reports. The grocer was on the brink of closure amid sinking membership numbers earlier during the pandemic, but has since revised its financials and launched a fundraising campaign that raised over $25,000 to help fund staff payroll and store upgrades.

Queens chefs display their favorite objects

In partnership with Queens community leaders including nonprofit Queens Together founder Jonathan Forgash, local public relations consultant Drew Kerr spearheaded the launch of Queens Chef Project, which highlights favorite objects and tools from 50 of the borough’s chefs. Scroll through the online display to see photos and videos of the chefs’s most meaningful items, including a flour measuring cup from Arepa Lady’s Nelly and Alejandro Osorio; and a 9/11 FDNY patch from Loycent Gordon of Neir’s Tavern.