UWS Comfort Staple Jacob’s Pickles to Open in Moynihan Food Hall

Jacob’s Pickles opened on the Upper West Side in late 2011 and will follow up with a second location further south, set to open in Moynihan Hall on Monday, December 12. While an array of chicken and waffles and other familiar dishes will be on the menu, it will also list location-specific dishes, including a doughnut breakfast sandwich and vegan oat milk pickle ice cream. The opening follows several others in the hall over the last few weeks, including EAK Ramen, which came from Japan to NYC in 2017, Davey’s Ice Cream, and Pressed juicery.

Rosalu Diner is renamed and adds dinner

Rosalu Diner, located across from Pratt in Clinton Hill, has been renamed to Lulu and Po, after the owner Matt Hamilton’s original restaurant, which shuttered in Fort Greene in 2017. According to Hamilton, the daytime menu will remain the same but by night, the new menu lists lamb tartare with yogurt, bone marrow tacos, horseradish-and-pear salad, as well as hamburgers with caramelized onions. Cocktails, wine, and beer are available. Dinner will operate from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday to start. In January 2022, Rosalu launched a five months-long dinner pop-up from Pecking House, as it geared up to open its own standalone spot. — Emma Orlow, reporter

Decades-old Mexican spot opens a new concept in the Seaport

El Paso in East Harlem is opening sibling restaurant Casa Tulum at 229 Front Street, near Beekman Street, on Wednesday, December 14. The new spot from managing partner Luis Villanueva and chef and co-owner Rodrigo Abrajan highlights Mexican seafood dishes, particularly those from Tulum and the Yucatan, a spokesperson says. Abrajan started El Paso as a street cart in 1993 at Third Avenue and East 104th Street, with a sit-down flagship at 123 E. 110th Street, near Park Avenue.

Juneshine opens its first NYC taproom tomorrow

Southern California-based hard kombucha company Juneshine is opening its first location on the East Coast, in Brooklyn, tomorrow, December 10. The hard kombucha taproom will feature a 64-seat bar at 98 Berry Street, at North Eighth Street, in Williamsburg. Look for 10 hard kombuchas in pints and flights, with flavors like honey-ginger and blood orange-mint. Juneshine canned cocktails, natural wine, sparkling cosmos, and other drinks are available along with snacks like oysters, ceviche, tinned fish, shrimp cocktails, and cheese, according to a spokesperson. The Brooklyn location will be the third spot for the company, with two locations in California (San Diego and Los Angeles); it’s apparently the first hard kombucha taproom in the city.