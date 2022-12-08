This Speakeasy Bar Is Hidden Below a Flushing Ramen Joint

Did New York City need another speakeasy? Probably not. But Shaku Ramen, a new Flushing restaurant neighboring an H Mart, has a hidden bar downstairs, according to QNS.com. Enter through the kitchen and down a flight of stairs and find the 25-seat Below Shaku, in a room with black granite walls and red accents. While upstairs the focus is on ramen in casual digs, Below Shaku is meant to be more luxurious with bottle service, and DIY cocktails with soju and fresh juice. The speakeasy is open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday starting on December 15; upstairs, Shaku Ramen operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, at 156-30 Northern Boulevard, near Depot Road.

Wine bar Sauced is opening in the East Village

Sauced, a Williamsburg wine bar that feels like a bit of party, with its Champagne guns, is opening a new spot at 47 Second Avenue, near East Third Street, according to WhatNowNY. A spokesperson for the bar confirms the project is targeting for March 2023.

GrubHub is lobbying to price hike delivery fees

GrubHub has been quietly lobbying in New York City to increase delivery fees, and has already gained the support of 17 City Council members, according to the New York Post. In 2020, a price cap was instituted to protect customers against price gouging from delivery apps during the pandemic. Last year, GrubHub and its competitors sued the city, in an effort to increase the 15 percent fee per order, but it was dismissed, with a decision to come down officially next year, the Post alleges.

A new vegan snack shop for Bushwick

Yough is set to open by end of year at 203 Knickerbocker Avenue, near Jefferson Street, in Bushwick, owner Jaime Jarvis tells Eater. From the looks of it, there will be chips, sweets, and pantry staples, all vegan, in a bright, green-and-yellow space.