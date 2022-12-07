A Fierce Pizza War Has Come to an End in NYC

New York City has plenty of pizza drama, but perhaps none as hard to follow as Bellucci Pizza versus Bellucci’s Pizza, in Astoria. Well, it’s officially time for Bellucci’s Pizza to fold in the fight: A lawsuit was settled this week and it has been renamed Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria, according to Patch. The fracas dates back to last fall, when pizzaiolo Andrew Bellucci left his namesake restaurant, Bellucci Pizza, following a feud with his partner, Leo Dakmak. He opened a pizzeria just a few blocks away, dubbed Bellucci’s Pizza. Dakmak then filed a lawsuit against Bellucci, claiming the Bellucci Pizza name had been trademarked. Confusing, right?

Williamsburg is getting Chicago dogs and Italian beef

Maybe it's the Bear effect, but either way New York City is getting more food from the Windy City. A new bar called H&H Reserve is set to open in January, from the team behind Greenpoint neighborhood dive Temkin’s, with food from Windsor Terrace’s Chicago-themed Dog Day Afternoon, which opened last fall. H&H Reserve is located at 519 Metropolitan Avenue at Union Avenue in Williamsburg. Meanwhile, last month, Bobbi’s Italian Beef debuted in Cobble Hill, also serving iconic Chicago dishes.

Salil Mehta plots a new East Village gastropub

The restaurateur behind Southeast Asian hits Laut and Wau has a new spot in the works called Chuppa Rastam. The “British-Indian pub” menu will include items like Malabar fish and chips, chile fish, keema pie, and tikka masala burgers, according to WhatNowNY. The Chuppa Rastam team confirmed to Eater that the space at 214 E. Ninth Street, near Stuyvesant Street, is set to open sometime next spring.

Julius’ has officially become an NYC landmark

Julius’, the West Village LGBTQ+ haunt that’s a site for protest and burgers, is here to stay, according to Gothamist. In a statement this week, mayor Eric Adams stated that “honoring a location where New Yorkers were once denied service solely on account of their sexuality reinforces something that should already be clear: LGBTQ+ New Yorkers are welcome anywhere in our city.”