Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron

Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.

SantaCon descends on Manhattan this weekend

Better watch out: The city’s annual hordes of drunk, bumbling Santas will return to city streets this weekend, as SantaCon once again descends on Manhattan. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, December 10, with a route to be announced later this week. Around 60 bars and clubs are participating in the event, according to Gothamist. Tickets, available on SantaCon’s website, cost $15.

Catch the Harlem Market for two more weekends

The Harlem Market returned to Manhattan last weekend, with future events planned for Saturday, December 10, and Saturday, December 17. The public market takes place across three lots at La Marqueta, a marketplace under the Metro North railway tracks between East 111th and 116th streets along Park Avenue. More than 50 vendors have signed on, according to a spokesperson, with 90 percent of them based in Harlem or the Bronx. The lineup lists decades-old bakery Make My Cake, the popular Lolo’s Seafood Shack, and others.

A new Roman restaurant from an alum of Spanish Diner

A “morning to midnight” cafe that looks to Rome will take over the former home of Raclette, a popular French restaurant at 511 East 12th Street in the East Village, What Now NY reports. Caffe Corretto comes from owners Colin Vickery, a former general manager at Jose Andrés’s Spanish Diner, and Leah Blewett. The Roman-inspired spot plans to be open all day, with breakfast sandwiches in the morning, pizza at lunch, pasta in the evening, and Italian wines, beers, and cocktails thereafter, according to the publication.