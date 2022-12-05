The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

December 5

Frito pie from Back Alley Bread

In 99 percent of its preparations, the Frito pie is not in fact a pie but rather a portable taco salad of sorts. Not so at Back Alley Bread, a pop-up inside of Greenpoint bar the Mallard Drake, where the dish proudly honors its name. Slicing into this personal pie ($17) gave way to a cascade of luscious beef chili enrobing pockets of melted cheddar; the seasoning reminded me of Old El Paso vibes from my childhood. As I topped alternating bites with the various accouterment included — zippy pico de gallo and sour cream — I was stumped by how owners Autumn Moultrie and Brian Villanueva manage to yield such a flaky, moist, and tender crust made from corn chips. Autumn and Brian: If you open your own bakery, I’d like to (selfishly) ask that you stay in Greenpoint, so I can stumble out of bed and make your baked goods a regular part of my weekends. 43 Franklin Street, near Calyer Street, Greenpoint — Nat Belkov, design director

Crispy whole fish at Essex Pearl

This seafood anchor downstairs at Essex Landing began life in a blah sort of way as an overpriced seafood market with a plainish restaurant attached, before transforming itself into a splendid Southeast Asian spot via Daniel Le. The chef grew up in a shrimping family in Louisiana, and most recently worked at Hanoi House in the East Village. He serves skewers, okra, water spinach, egg rolls, and raw bar items aplenty, but the crown jewel of the menu is a whole roast dorade in a tamarind chile sauce that lights up the plate, with a mint salad on top adding pungency. The fish ($48) is fleshy enough to feed two. The Market Line, 88 Essex Street, Lower East Side — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Kitakata ramen at Gorin Ramen

I’m still bummed about the loss of Ivan Ramen’s fast casual slurp shop at Gotham West. Even in a neighborhood as noodle dense as Hell’s Kitchen, it was a rare institution to offer so many different styles — shio, shoyu, mazamen, tori paitan, and others — in a single venue. But as luck would have it Slurp Shop’s closure made way for Gorin, a spot that specializes in Kitakata ramen. The style, originating from Japan’s Fukushima province, involves a chicken shoyu that, at least here, is cloudier and richer than comparable shoyu broths elsewhere, and a thicker, wavier noodle than most ramen shops ($20). A small pile of chopped raw onions add sharp complexity. Ramen is a year-round staple for me, but I’d say the luxuriousness of Gorin’s soup, while not quite tonkotsu level, definitely makes this a more of a late fall or winter ramen as opposed to a summer one. 600 11th Avenue, near 44th Street, Hell’s Kitchen — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Bagel dog at Bobbi’s Italian Beef

Hot dogs are having something of a moment, I’m pleased to report, as regional wieners with all sorts of toppings find homes across town. Knowing this, I was still surprised to find a bagel dog on the menu at Bobbi’s Italian Beef, a newcomer in Brooklyn’s restaurant scene that specializes in foods from the Windy City. We used to snack on a version of these as kids in California, which were basically hot dogs baked in an oval of meh bagel dough with both ends of the dog poking out. I’d yet to see one in New York — and still really haven’t in that bizarre preparation. (At Bobbi’s, they look more like poppyseed torpedos, stuffed with Vienna beef franks and served cut in half at an angle.) Well, sorry to my childhood, but the dough is much better here, tasting strongly of meat grease and perfect with a dab of neon yellow mustard ($7). 228 Smith Street, between Douglass and Butler streets, Cobble Hill — Luke Fortney, reporter