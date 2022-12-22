A Korean Steakhouse Is Opening in the Theater District From Mari’s Sungchul Shim

Chef Sungchul Shim of Hell’s Kitchen’s Kochi and Mari, both Michelin-starred, posted on Instagram that he has signed a lease to open GUI, a steakhouse and Korean grill in late 2023 or early 2024 in what had been a Staples at 776 Eighth Avenue between 47th and 48th streets. W42ST reports the restaurant will include the manager of Kochi, Jooyoung Yang; chef Byeongseok Lee, and sommelier Robert Longo.

A caviar slip set to open in Fidi

Should you or your loved ones need a 10 a.m. bump of caviar, Fidi will be home to a caviar boutique, Tribeca Citizen reports, with hours listed from 10 a.m. to midnight. No. 1 Caviar is opening at 14 Wall Street, near Nassau Street, a 450-square-foot space that’s apparently primarily the retail spot for a third-generation, family-run business, that will serve beer and wine.

A handful of last-minute holiday gifts

Here are a couple of options for late-in-the-game shopping for party hosts or holiday gifts. From Lysée, Eunji Lee’s shop that critic Ryan Sutton declared is “redefining NYC’s dessert landscape.” The bakery’s holiday cake is available in-store and for preorder from now through December 31: a chestnut cake with cognac, vanilla, and cashew nut ($135), as well as a holiday box with a collection of items from the stellar bakery, including brioche, chestnut spread, Pear-Yuja Jam, madeleines, black-truffle financiers, and more ($190).

New upstate distiller Tenmile Distillery is selling Sinpatch vodka ($29) as well as Listening Rock gin ($37), using New York State products including botanicals and small-farm barley and wheat. They’re available at Ambassador Wines in the East Village and the Upper West Side at Corks on Columbus and other New York stockists as well as online.

And there’s always an of-the-moment panettone, usually available through January 6.