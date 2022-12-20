A Famed Naples Pizzeria Brings Thin, Chewy Pies to the West Village

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, the acclaimed, century-old Naples pizzeria that appeared in Elizabeth Gilbert’s bestselling novel Eat Pray Love, opens its Manhattan outpost this week. The restaurant known for its thin pies, which take less than a minute to cook, will open at 2 Bank Street, near Greenwich Avenue, in the West Village on Saturday, December 24. Restaurateur Francesco Zimone, who spearheaded L’Antica’s debut in Los Angeles in 2019, is overseeing the long-awaited expansion. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to start, with breakfast and additional seating to follow early next year. Free dessert on opening day to celebrate the owner’s birthday, the opening, and the holidays.

Natural wine vets to open a new bar

Joe Campanale and Ilyssa Satter, the natural wine-loving restaurateurs behind Brooklyn restaurants Fausto and LaLou, will open Bar Vinazo in Park Slope — at 158 Seventh Avenue, between First Street and Garfield Place — this spring. The Spanish wine bar will spotlight organic and biodynamic producers, a representative for the team says, with plans to offer a variety of wines by the glass. A food menu will include dishes that nod to Catalonia, Galicia, and Basque Country, plus Spanish meats and cheeses.

Saint Theo’s co-founder planning a fine-dining restaurant

Robert Goldman, a co-founder of West Village hotspot Saint Theo’s, and chef Abram Bissell, an alum of Michelin-starred restaurants Eleven Madison Park and the Modern, will open a new fine dining restaurant in Soho at an unannounced address next year. The new spot, called Principe, will channel “coastal traditions” and “Italian sensibilities,” a representative for the team tells Eater.

Disgraced Democrat dines with Kellyanne Conway

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was spotted dining with former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday night. According to the New York Post, the head-scratching dinner unfolded at the Upper East Side’s Il Postino. The disgraced governor didn’t comment on why he was dining with a former counselor to one of his biggest political rivals.