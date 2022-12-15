The Original Pig Beach Restaurant Is Cooked

The original location of the barbecue spot Pig Beach, known for its group-friendly outdoor setup, is shutting down. The team announced the closure on Instagram yesterday, stating that the final day of service at 480 Union Street is December 30. The Gowanus location, which first opened in 2015, is survived by a Pig Beach in Queens, as well as one in Palm Beach; a Pig Beach in Louisville is already underway. Meanwhile, the team stated in the post that they will search for a new location in Brooklyn. “If you’re a fan of Carolina pulled pork, this is one of the few places in town that does it well,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote during its second summer in operation, also remarking on its rare, sprawling outdoor seating.

Public Records has a new bar

Elsewhere in Gowanus, music venue and restaurant Public Records has a new, more intimate cocktail lounge that debuted this week called Upstairs, which has been in the works for over a year.

Nom Wah is opening new location in a food hall

Chinatown dim sum staple Nom Wah Tea Parlor is headed for the forthcoming Pier 57 food hall, according to WhatNowNY. To date, the restaurant, which has been open on Doyers Street since 1920, has siblings in Nolita and Philadelphia.

A peek into the Balthazar VIP list

We know who’s on Keith McNally’s shit list, but the New York Post has the scoop on his VIP list, with celebrities and those less-known to the public.