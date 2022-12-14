A Brooklyn Diner Ends a 20-Year Run

Diners continue their death march in New York City: The latest victim seems to be Happy Days Diner in Brooklyn Heights. The spot had been on Montague Street for over 20 years and had allegedly not paid rent since February 2020, according to Brooklyn Paper. A Marshal’s eviction notice appeared on the door and the phone line is disconnected. In 2000, the diner’s rent was $7,750, and by 2020 it was $21,095, the publication reports. Once a 24-hour fixture, during the pandemic the diner scaled back its hours to close at 10 p.m.

Nikkei bar Koko’s becomes the Last Call

Nikkei East Williamsburg spot Koko’s opened in January 2022, but the restaurant already flipped to a new concept in the same space, under the same owners. The bar, located at 588 Grand Street, near Lorimer Street, is now called the Last Call, with a yakitori menu, the team tells Eater. Last call at Last Call is 2 a.m.

Canal Street Market has a new food stand

Canal Street Market first opened in 2017, buzzing with life when it became the headquarters for Joe’s Steam Rice Roll’s first Manhattan outpost. During the pandemic, the market had seen better days, at one point operating with just three constant food vendors. This week, a new stand debuted at the Chinatown food hall: Mucho Sarap, from the team behind the Filipino pop-up, So Sarap. The menu combines Filipino and Mexican flavors with lumpia and tacos, according to a spokesperson.

Two fundraisers for Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens food spots

A GoFundMe was launched by friends of Vietnamese American bakery Bạn Bè this week; the bakery has been closed during what would’ve been its busiest season, while the owners’ child is in the hospital. Meanwhile, nearby at Long Island Bar, a GoFundMe is raising funds for a beloved, longtime employee who broke his leg.