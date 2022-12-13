Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square

A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?

A new food hall opens in Union Square tomorrow

Union Square’s new Urbanspace food hall will open to the public on December 13, a spokesperson tells Eater. The 10,000-square-foot space — at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place — is home to 13 food vendors, including fried chicken legend Bobwhite Counter, California burrito shop Summer Salt, and Taiwanese foods vendor Bao by Kaya. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday; and 7 a.m. to midnight, Thursday to Saturday.

A Rockaways burrito shop is making moves

Super Burrito, a popular burrito shop in the Rockaways, has put up signage on a new space at 320 Bedford Avenue, near South Second Street, in Williamsburg. There’s no opening date on the calendar, but the owners say that construction on the space is almost wrapped. The San Francisco-style burrito shop started as a seasonal stand on the Rockaways boardwalk, before expanding with a year-round restaurant on the boulevard during the pandemic.

Reservations are now live at the new Sushi on Me

In case you missed it, Jackson Heights party spot Sushi On Me is opening a second location in Williamsburg this month. Reservations for the unhinged sushi omakase went live on OpenTable last night, with tables available from December 26 through the following month. The expanded space includes a 14-seat chef’s counter, where the team will serve an 18-course menu with bottomless sake for $129 per person.