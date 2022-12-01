A Greenwich Village Beatnik Hangout Is Reborn and Fancified — And More Openings

Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Greenwich Village cafe reborn for 2022, a new Flushing beer hall with skewers, and a Chicago dog shop in Carroll Gardens. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in December. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

December 1

Bayside: Cajun-style seafood spot the Monster Crab has opened a third location in Bay Terrace Shopping Center, following two locations in Long Island. Look for a menu of hush puppies, soups and salads, raw bar, seafood baskets, po’ boys, and rolls. 211-35 26th Avenue, near Corporal Kennedy Street

Brooklyn Navy Yards: Dominican and Colombian restaurant Sabor got its start in College Point, Queens, later expanding to a small kiosk at the Brooklyn Navy Yards back in 2018. Now, Sabor has relocated to a larger storefront within Building 77, serving rotisserie chicken and maduros. 141 Flushing Avenue, at Vanderbilt Avenue

Chelsea: Portuguese custard tart shop Joey Bats Cafe is open at Chelsea Market, according to a spokesperson. The food stall marks the cafe’s third location since opening on the Lower East Side in 2018. 75 Ninth Avenue, between West 15th and 16th streets

Cobble Hill: Chicago dogs, Italian beef, and other foods from the Windy City find a new home this week at Bobbi’s Italian Beef, a sandwich counter that previously operated out of the Dekalb Market Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. 228 Smith Street, between Douglass and Butler streets

East Village: Down and Out, a new cocktail and oyster bar named after the 1933 novel by George Orwell, opens this evening on East Sixth, according to a spokesperson. The bar with a post-Prohibition theme lists cocktails made with chamomile tea-infused rye, brown butter fat-washed bourbon, pumpkin spice, and cold brew, all priced between $14 and $16. 503 E. Sixth Street, near Avenue A

Flatiron: The Ivy Lounge Piano Bar at Royalton Rooftop Park Avenue is open, with its electric yellow piano a centerpiece of the place. Shows are Wednesday to Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. during which diners can also get snacks like speck toast or shoestring fries. 420 Park Avenue South, near East 29th Street

Flushing: Glitzy Flushing mall Tangram now has a beer hall called Hoi Polloi with rotating beers and a michelada with Chinese chile-garlic sauce. The food menu is filled with skewers from Korea, Jamaica, Germany, and Japan. Tangram Mall, at 133-36 37th Avenue

Greenpoint: Japanese chef Yuji Tani has relocated from Japan to Brooklyn to open House, his eight-seat Japanese French restaurant inside 50 Norman, a three-in-one location in Greenpoint. The first destination, Dashi Okume, opened in the fall along with a Japanese housewares shop. House is tasting menu-only, with seven to nine courses starting at $150 per person, with dishes like stracciatella and strawberries, or foie gras pilaf with Kyoto-style pickles. Tani was chef, then owner, of the original House Nishi-Azabu that opened in Tokyo in 2007. 50 Norman Avenue, between Guernsey and Dobbin streets

Greenpoint: Joining the city’s lineup of Korean fried chicken spots this week is Sweetie’s K-Chicken, a new restaurant from a mother-daughter team in north Brooklyn. The shop sells wings and tenders, along with Korean corn dogs, tteokbokki, fishcake soup, and other snacks, according to North Brooklyn Dispatch. 676 Manhattan Avenue, near Norman Avenue

Greenwich Village: Figaro Cafe is back after shuttering in 2008, a spokesperson confirms. Originally called Le Figaro Cafe, the restaurant that opened in 1957 was first home to beatniks like Jack Kerouac, and later Bob Dylan and Lou Reed, followed by actors Al Pacino and Sam Shepard, but mainly, it was an inexpensive place to hang out and get coffee, with food that “was nothing to write home about,” the New York Times reported when it closed. In the newest rendition of the place, husband-and-wife owners Mario and Marta Skaric and partner Florence Zabokritsky are calling the place a “cocktail bar and modern American restaurant,” in the same yet upgraded space with an updated menu of crudo, appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and sides. 184 Bleecker Street, near MacDougal Street

Little Italy: Greenwich Village cafe Bao Tea House has opened a larger second location on Mulberry Street, according to the Times. The new shop sells 17 bao, with space for indoor dining at a bar and an upstairs area. 122 Mulberry Street, near Hester Street

Midtown East: A new, half-acre public park in Midtown has three new food stalls: EatOffBeat, a fast-casual food stall, with a location in Chelsea Market, Local Roots Cafe, Carroll Gardens cafe from the vegetable CSA of the same name, and Manhattan coffee shop, Black Fox. 550 Madison Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets

Midtown West: The team behind Forest Hills Szechuan spot Spy C has launched a more upscale and ambitious sibling in Manhattan called Chi Restaurant. Find mala boneless pork trotters, lobster mapo tofu, and truffle pork soup dumplings. The restaurant serves a pyramid-shaped chocolate mousse for dessert, while wine and cocktails are also available. Brunch is to follow. 492 Ninth Avenue, between West 38th and 39th streets

Nolita: The heavyweights at Major Food Group have opened Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Manhattan this week. The new spot from chef Rich Torrisi is located inside the landmarked, 19th-century Puck Building. 275 Mulberry Street, at Jersey Street

Nomad: In the expanding world of sushi by David Bouhadana’s By Bou, with locations around New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Chicago, Sushi Suite 1001 has returned. Located inside an unmarked hotel suite in Hotel 32 32, Sushi Suite 1001 is a reservation-only, four-seat sushi counter where chef Takeshi Sato, former omakase chef for Sushi Ginza Onodera, prepares a 60-minute, 17-course omakase for $147. Hotel 32 32, 32 East 32nd Street, near Fifth Avenue

Tribeca: Par Ici, a new ground-floor cafe, has debuted inside the new Hotel Barrière Fouquet with salmon sandwiches, Japanese sweet potatoes with yogurt, and beef tartare with mango salsa. 28 Desbrosses Street, at Washington Street

Williamsburg: The latest Williamsburg hotel to open with a restaurant is Bohemia, at the new, 64-room CODA. Bohemia’s menu looks to Southeast Asian street foods with dishes like crispy nasi goreng croquettes, vegan chicken lettuce cups, and slow-cooked lamb ribs with noodles and a chile crisp-fried egg. 160 N. 12th Street, between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue