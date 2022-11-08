A New 5,000 Square-Foot Roberta’s Pizzeria Will Land Near Penn Station

Roberta’s, the wood-fired pizzeria that set forth a new era for Bushwick when it opened in 2008, is continuing to expand its Manhattan footprint. A new Roberta’s is opening at 1 Penn East, at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 33rd Street, near Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, the New York Post first reported.

According to the publication, the new 5,200 square-foot Midtown location, coming fall 2023, is Roberta’s “most ambitious foray outside Brooklyn,” with a dining room, roof deck, and outdoor patio seating. It’s located in a one-story building next to the PENN 1 office complex, operated by Vornado Realty Trust.

“We tend to gravitate toward interesting neighborhoods with a rich history and abundance of creativity, similarly to the opening of our original Roberta’s in Bushwick,” co-owner Brandon Hoy told the publication.

The new Midtown location is a far cry from Roberta’s roots in industrial-artist-loft Brooklyn. If it already wasn’t abundantly clear from its national expansion and frozen pizza business stocked at countless groceries, Roberta’s isn’t just an upstart anymore.

In addition to the restaurant in Bushwick, Roberta’s has full-service restaurants at Domino Park in Williamsburg, and debuted a new location in Montauk in summer 2022. There are also three quick-service outposts of Roberta’s in food halls doting Midtown. In September 2021, the chain’s burger offshoot Burgie’s shuttered its doors after less than a year in Bushwick. As of January 2022, a long-promised East Village Roberta’s wine bar appeared to still be underway. Meanwhile, Roberta’s has operations in Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, and Singapore.