A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown

Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.

Hungry Ghost Coffee opens a cocktail bar this week

Bar Francis, a new cocktail bar from the team behind Brooklyn coffee chain Hungry Ghost, opens on Wednesday, November 9. The bar tucks behind a wooden door in the company’s newest coffee shop, located on the ground floor of a Clinton Hill apartment complex at 810 Fulton Street and Clermont. A menu lists a creme brulee with absinthe flambé and a handful of drinks from Sweet Polly, a Prospect Heights cocktail bar run by the same team. It’s open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Emmy Squared is headed to Park Slope

Emmy Squared won’t let up. The Brooklyn-based pizza chain with locations on the Upper East Side and in the East Village is opening its sixth outpost in the city at 315 Fifth Avenue and Third Street in Park Slope, Commercial Observer reports. The chain known for its Detroit-style pizzeria currently lists 19 locations nationwide, including one that opened last month in Hell’s Kitchen and another planned for Midtown West in November.

A Smorgasburg coffee shop finds a permanent home

Smorgasburg coffee vendor the Sisteryard will open a permanent cafe on Thursday, November 10, a spokesperson for the company tells Eater. The shop known for its coconut cold brew coffee will serve coffee, tea, and pastries from the lower level of the Frick Madison art museum at 945 Madison Avenue and 75th Street. A museum ticket isn’t required to visit. Open Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.