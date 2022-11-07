 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Team Behind Don Angie Is Opening a New Italian Restaurant

Plus, a dinner at Ruth’s Chris in Midtown ended with $40,000 bail — and more intel

by Luke Fortney
An illuminated yellow sign is surrounded by potted plants on a tiled bar.
The hospitality group behind Don Angie and Zou Zou’s has a new restaurant in the works.
Bad Roman

Quality Branded, the hospitality group behind Manhattan restaurants Don Angie and Zou Zou’s will expand its empire of Italian and American spots next year. In early 2023, the team is opening a modern Italian restaurant called Bad Roman at 10 Columbus Circle and West 60th Street, according to a spokesperson. The new spot takes over a third-floor space in the Time Warner Center that was previously home Landmarc, a 300-seat bistro from Food Network star Marc Murphy that closed in 2019 after 12 years. No further information about Bad Roman is available at this time.

A steak knife stabbing at Ruth’s Chris in Midtown

A Manhattan woman has been arraigned with a bail set at $40,000 after a dinner out at Ruth’s Chris Steak House turned violent, the New York Post reports. Joan Thompson was dining with a cousin at the Midtown restaurant on Friday when a party seated nearby began arguing with restaurant staff over a bill. A member of the group allegedly turned their attention to Thompson’s table and began punching her cousin, prompting the woman to grab a steak knife and stab one of the members of the party in the back, piercing his lung, according to the Post. Thompson fled from the restaurant without paying and was arrested after 2 a.m. after the police tracked her down by way of her reservation.

Hospitality vets team up on a new Greenpoint restaurant

Three hospitality veterans will come together at a new restaurant in Greenpoint. Kristin Ma, a sommelier at the Michelin-starred Estela; Stephan Ilnyckyj, a chef at Prospect Heights restaurant LaLou; and Tara Noble, who consults on New York City restaurants, are taking over the space at 80 Franklin Street and Banker Street, which was most recently home to IRL Gallery, according to Greenpointers. The new spot, called Cecily, will function as a cafe during the day and a restaurant at night with a focus on natural wine. Opens in 2023.

AOC eats tamales in East Elmhurst ahead of election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped by Evelia’s Tamales in East Elmhurst ahead of this year’s Midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. (Find your polling place here.) Joined by Jaeki Cho, host of social media channel Righteous Eats, the Queens representative dug into an order of mole tamales and called on viewers to get out the vote.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

This Greenwich Village Oyster Bar Has Closed After 25 Years

By Luke Fortney

10,000 People Can’t Be Wrong About Pecking House Hot Chicken

By Ryan Sutton

Filed under:

Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

By Melissa McCart

A Sceney New Rooftop Bar Opens Ahead of Its Sibling Restaurants — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow, Melissa McCart, and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world