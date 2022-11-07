The Team Behind Don Angie Is Opening a New Italian Restaurant

Quality Branded, the hospitality group behind Manhattan restaurants Don Angie and Zou Zou’s will expand its empire of Italian and American spots next year. In early 2023, the team is opening a modern Italian restaurant called Bad Roman at 10 Columbus Circle and West 60th Street, according to a spokesperson. The new spot takes over a third-floor space in the Time Warner Center that was previously home Landmarc, a 300-seat bistro from Food Network star Marc Murphy that closed in 2019 after 12 years. No further information about Bad Roman is available at this time.

A steak knife stabbing at Ruth’s Chris in Midtown

A Manhattan woman has been arraigned with a bail set at $40,000 after a dinner out at Ruth’s Chris Steak House turned violent, the New York Post reports. Joan Thompson was dining with a cousin at the Midtown restaurant on Friday when a party seated nearby began arguing with restaurant staff over a bill. A member of the group allegedly turned their attention to Thompson’s table and began punching her cousin, prompting the woman to grab a steak knife and stab one of the members of the party in the back, piercing his lung, according to the Post. Thompson fled from the restaurant without paying and was arrested after 2 a.m. after the police tracked her down by way of her reservation.

Hospitality vets team up on a new Greenpoint restaurant

Three hospitality veterans will come together at a new restaurant in Greenpoint. Kristin Ma, a sommelier at the Michelin-starred Estela; Stephan Ilnyckyj, a chef at Prospect Heights restaurant LaLou; and Tara Noble, who consults on New York City restaurants, are taking over the space at 80 Franklin Street and Banker Street, which was most recently home to IRL Gallery, according to Greenpointers. The new spot, called Cecily, will function as a cafe during the day and a restaurant at night with a focus on natural wine. Opens in 2023.

AOC eats tamales in East Elmhurst ahead of election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped by Evelia’s Tamales in East Elmhurst ahead of this year’s Midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. (Find your polling place here.) Joined by Jaeki Cho, host of social media channel Righteous Eats, the Queens representative dug into an order of mole tamales and called on viewers to get out the vote.