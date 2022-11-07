The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

November 7

Boiled fish with pickled mustard greens at Fish With You

Credit goes to Hell Gate for spotting this Sichuan restaurant in Flushing, the first U.S. outpost of a chain with over 1,000 locations in China. (Hopefully the first of many here in New York.) Fish stews served in various colors and heat levels are the main event, and we ordered two on stop one of a weekend food crawl: the “golden” fish soup, which came out more of a bronze, and a hot boiled fish stew that’s described as a “must order” in probably a dozen different places on the menu, walls, and front door ($17.95). We listened, of course, and a few minutes later, out came a white bowl overflowing with bits of snakehead (scales still on), charred red chiles (not too spicy and worth sucking on for some more flavor), and pickled mustard greens, reminding me of a fast-casual version of the boiled fish at Guan Fu nearby. If only I lived within delivery range. 135-25a 40th Road, between Main and Prince streets, Flushing — Luke Fortney, reporter

Love’s Salchipapas at Love’s Kitchen

Salchipapas is sometimes regarded as a children’s meal: french fries tossed with hot dog morsels carved with a knife and fried, then the whole thing is doused with ketchup. At Love’s Kitchen — a pan-Latin diner located near a graveyard in the heart of Kew Gardens, Queens — the dish has been transformed into a satisfying main course for anyone. This species of dressed fries also incorporates a boiled egg, fresh jalapenos, pickled purple onions, and crumbled chorizo sauced with chipotle mayo and, yes, ketchup ($17). Every bite is a sloppy and tasty mess, so keep a pile of napkins handy. While salchipapas are often considered Ecuadorian, Peruvian, or Colombian, the menu at Love’s Kitchen also abounds in Mexican, Dominican, and American diner classics. 125-02 84th Road, at 125th Street, Kew Gardens — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Lobster frites at Pastis

This is November, yet marathon day in New York was straight up hot. I’ll allow it. To extend the summertime illusion, my companion and I dropped by the bar at Pastis for some rose wine and a really big lobster ($68). You can spend a ton of money on shellfish anywhere in New York, but this particular maritime affair, drenched in garlic and parsley butter, remains a heck of a deal. The sweet meat comes spilling out of the shell, almost as if the creature’s natural casing was insufficient to hold all of its delicious insides. Sure, this city will be in perpetual darkness until March — a statement that will be metaphorically true for even longer pending the results of tomorrow’s elections — but on Sunday, we found the sun. That is to say, we inhaled the aroma of the sea in Meatpacking while dredging golden fries through liquid butter. 52 Gansevoort Street, near Greenwich Street, Meatpacking — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Muffuletta at Faicco’s Italian Specialties

I was in the West Village this weekend to support friends having a vintage pop-up and was looking for a quick takeout lunch that I could have somewhere on a stoop. I stopped into Faicco’s, an Italian deli open since 1900. To get me in the mood for a winter trip to New Orleans, I went for the muffuletta sandwich ($19), said to be brought to Louisiana by way of Sicilian immigrants. At Faicco’s, they use an olive tapenade, versus the chunky green olive salad with carrots, cauliflower, and celery that a classic version might have. But it was exactly what I was looking for all the same: I snarfed down half, hoping the owner of the townhouse I was sitting in front of wouldn’t open the door and shoo me away, and saved the rest for dinner. 260 Bleecker Street, between Morton and Leroy streets, Greenwich Village — Emma Orlow, reporter.

Comté and onion bread with chive creme fraiche at Monterey

Miami vibes have arrived in Midtown at this new art-deco-inspired restaurant from restaurateur Simon Oren. In a pink-hued dining room that has a feel of a cruise ship, chef James Tracey — who, before heading up Isabelle’s Osteria in Flatiron, was a culinary director for Stephen Starr restaurants — offers a menu of monkfish liver, head-on, New Orleans-style barbecue prawns, and salmon-belly, as well as an of-the-moment Castelfranco salad, and prime rib. It’s an easy place to remain keto, but don’t: Get the savory-sweet onion bread ($18), share it with the table, and you’ll be glad you did. 37 E. 50th Street, between Madison and Park avenues, Midtown — Melissa McCart, editor