Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.

Trinidadian doubles in sundae form

This weekend at the 88 W. Houston location near West Broadway, Morganstern’s will offer a sundae flight menu: a flan sundae, Moroccan mint affogato, and the most intriguing option, a Trinidadian doubles sundae with coconut ice cream, mango chutney, and coconut mint chutney topped with fried chickpeas. It’s part of the This Is How We Roll event at the flagship store, a collab between the shop and Noah Rubin, author of How We Roll: The Art and Culture of Joints, Blunts, and Spliffs released last month. There will be rolling demos from “rolling artists.” The flight is available Friday from 7 to 7:45 p.m., Saturday from 8 to 8:45 p.m., and Sunday from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

9 Jones, a semi-private club, now open

With a crew of investors that includes former Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, Page Six reports a new semi-private club launched in Greenwich Village — a Greek restaurant Resy describes as “a lavish supper club.” While normies can make reservations, they will be bypassed by more important folks ushered into the curtained-off private lounge. The official first day is Wednesday, November 9.

Brooklyn’s newest vegetarian deli

Fast-casual Electric Beets has opened in Park Slope, a vegetarian cafe at 158 Seventh Avenue, between Garfield Place and First Street. Look for takeout-friendly items like vegetarian lasagna and enchiladas, roasted vegetables, japchae, soups and salads, steel-cut oats, dips, granola, and dog biscuits.