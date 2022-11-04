A Greenwich Village Oyster Bar Is Out After 25 Years — And More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including the decades-old Pyramid Club in the East Village and a century-old diner in Astoria. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

November 4

Astoria: A Queens diner that’s been open since the 1920s closed in September following a dispute with the building’s landlord over unpaid rent, the Astoria Post reports. Mike’s Diner announced the closure in a sign posted to its front window: “End of Lease. We appreciate your patronage throughout the years.”

Astoria: Pizza Palace, a neighborhood staple that’s been slinging slices from the corner of Ditmars Boulevard and 31st Street since 1973, has closed. In June, Patch reported that owner Joe Vitale was in talks to hand over the decades-old shop to a new owner due to various “financial difficulties” that were impacting the business before the pandemic. The phone line has since been disconnected and the restaurant is marked as permanently closed on Google.

Bed-Stuy: Corner restaurant Cafe Tucum is permanently closed after being evicted over $75,000 in unpaid rent on October 17. Brownstoner reports that owner Sid Matos Castelo-Branco had not paid his full monthly rent since signing his lease in 2019. The building’s landlord is now in possession of the space, according to the publication.

Clinton Hill: Fulton Grand, a watering hole at the corner of Fulton Street and Grand Avenue, has dried up. The 12-year-old bar from owners of well-worn Brooklyn spots Fourth Avenue Pub and Washington Commons closed on August 19 “due to numerous factors,” per an announcement on Instagram.

East Village: One of Manhattan’s beloved ice cream shops, Mikey Likes It, is out in the East Village. The scoop shop announced the closure — more of a company restructuring — in an Instagram post this week, citing plans to open multiple new locations and a flagship store in the spring of 2023. “Having gone through the constant day to day battle and hardship because of the pandemic we were just not able to recover fast enough and come to terms with our current landlord,” the post reads.

East Village: Lower Manhattan haunt the Pyramid Club is officially done, according to EV Grieve. The decades-old nightclub closed at the onset of the pandemic, before mounting a brief comeback in the summer of 2021 and opening on weekends. On October 16, the bar announced on Instagram that it would close things out with a Halloween party on October 29, concluding a 43-year run in the East Village.

Greenpoint: West Wine Bar, a neighborhood bar in Greenpoint, ended its five-year run on October 23. The bar’s owners confirmed the closure to Greenpointers saying that the building’s landlord would not be renewing their lease.

Greenwich Village: Village mainstay Pearl Oyster Bar is out after 25 years, owner Rebecca Charles announced in an Instagram post last month. The popular seafood restaurant, famed for its lobster roll, bowls of clam chowder, and legendary bouillabaisse, attributed the closure to the rising costs of running a business during the pandemic. “Independent restaurants, with the current dynamics, are getting to be a thing of the past,” Charles writes.

Upper East Side: Uptown Thai restaurant Maison Bangkok closed its doors after three years earlier this summer, according to UpperEastSite.com. “After careful consideration, we have regretfully decided to close our doors,” a note posted on the restaurant’s front door reads. Its last day was May 31.

Williamsburg: “Modern noodle bar” No Strings Attached is out after just over a year on North Fifth Street, according to an announcement on Instagram. The restaurant with Japanese, Italian, and Japanese Italian dishes (think: angel hair pasta with uni) will reopen at Downtown Brooklyn food court Hana House, at 345 Adams Street and Willoughby Plaza, under the name NSA Noodle House.