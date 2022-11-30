A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square

Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.

Queer chefs gather to pass out free soup on World AIDS Day

Queer Soup Night is hosting an event on Thursday, December 1 in honor of the lives lost to AIDS. Free soup — prepared by pop-up chefs Woldy Reyes and Tony Ortiz, alongside Telly Justice (of HAGS) — will be passed out at New York City’s AIDS memorial, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Greenwich Avenue and West 12th Street, in the West Village.

A new cafe and pop-up space is coming to Bed-Stuy

Montage is opening at 210 Patchen Avenue, at Macon Street, targeted for spring 2023. The team tells Eater that this is the second location of the coffee shop (their first is in Alberquerque, New Mexico), and will offer green chile croissants, and other pastries made in-house, and by night, operate as a bar that places emphasis on booze-free cocktails, pop-ups, and other events. The space was formerly home to Brazilian cafe Tucum, which was evicted after months of unpaid rent earlier this fall.

A nightlife spot launches brunch

Eavesdrop, a Greenpoint bar known for its record listening room and hard-to-get tables, has launched brunch service. Dishes include smashed potatoes with furikake and curry ketchup, congee with everything bagel seasoning, and coffee provided by local haunt Homecoming, according to Greenpointers.