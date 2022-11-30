Williamsburg’s Popular Brunch Spot Egg Is Returning to Brooklyn

Big news for Prospect Heights this week. Egg, a breakfast favorite for more than a decade, will reopen in the Brooklyn neighborhood next year after closing during the pandemic. Evan Hanczor, the longtime chef at Egg, confirmed the plans to Eater, saying the restaurant will reopen in early 2023 at 657 Washington Avenue, near Saint Marks Avenue, a space that’s been home to popular neighborhood restaurants like MeMe’s Diner and, later, KIT.

“It’s going to be a little sibling to what Egg was in Williamsburg,” Hanczor says of the Washington Avenue space. The restaurant, called Little Egg, will be open for breakfast and lunch with a smaller menu that includes pancakes, grits, French toast, eggs Rothko, and other hits from the original Egg. Tanya Bush, baker and co-founder of “Cake Zine”, is handling pastry for the restaurant.

Hanczor, who also runs Tables of Contents, a pop-up that hosts events and meals inspired by literature, hopes to serve food from Little Egg during the day, then open the space to pop-ups and community groups at night. “I love this space,” he says, having popped-up there himself when it was KIT. “It was such an amazing hub of community activity during the pandemic.”

Egg got its start as a morning pop-up at a hot dog restaurant in Williamsburg, before taking over the space and becoming something a neighborhood institution. It closed after 15 years during the height of the pandemic, a decision owner George Weld attributed to finances and the safety of his staff. (Weld is a partner at the new restaurant, but Hanczor says he’s no longer involved in operations.) At the time, Weld and Hanczor vowed to reopen at a new location.