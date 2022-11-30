 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Williamsburg’s Popular Brunch Spot Egg Is Returning to Brooklyn

The restaurant will reopen as Little Egg in the former MeMe’s Diner space

by Luke Fortney
An overhead photograph of a plate of grits, eggs, and bacon.
Grits and eggs at the original Egg in Williamsburg.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Big news for Prospect Heights this week. Egg, a breakfast favorite for more than a decade, will reopen in the Brooklyn neighborhood next year after closing during the pandemic. Evan Hanczor, the longtime chef at Egg, confirmed the plans to Eater, saying the restaurant will reopen in early 2023 at 657 Washington Avenue, near Saint Marks Avenue, a space that’s been home to popular neighborhood restaurants like MeMe’s Diner and, later, KIT.

“It’s going to be a little sibling to what Egg was in Williamsburg,” Hanczor says of the Washington Avenue space. The restaurant, called Little Egg, will be open for breakfast and lunch with a smaller menu that includes pancakes, grits, French toast, eggs Rothko, and other hits from the original Egg. Tanya Bush, baker and co-founder of “Cake Zine”, is handling pastry for the restaurant.

Hanczor, who also runs Tables of Contents, a pop-up that hosts events and meals inspired by literature, hopes to serve food from Little Egg during the day, then open the space to pop-ups and community groups at night. “I love this space,” he says, having popped-up there himself when it was KIT. “It was such an amazing hub of community activity during the pandemic.”

Egg got its start as a morning pop-up at a hot dog restaurant in Williamsburg, before taking over the space and becoming something a neighborhood institution. It closed after 15 years during the height of the pandemic, a decision owner George Weld attributed to finances and the safety of his staff. (Weld is a partner at the new restaurant, but Hanczor says he’s no longer involved in operations.) At the time, Weld and Hanczor vowed to reopen at a new location.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square

By Emma Orlow

The Carbone Team Unleashes a Glitzy Torrisi Restaurant in Nolita

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

A Manhattan Park Gains Three New Food Stalls

By Luke Fortney

‘We’re Flatlined’: Sullivan Street Bakery Shuts Down Bread Baking After Flood

By Melissa McCart

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery

By Luke Fortney

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world