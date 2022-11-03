Anna Delvey Is Launching a Dinner Series out of Her East Village Apartment While Under House Arrest

Anna Delvey, the Russian-born con artist who defrauded New York socialites and financial institutions out of a combined $275,000 by posing as a German heiress between 2013 and 2017, is preparing to launch a dinner series out of her East Village apartment, where she’s been under house arrest since early October. Eater learned about the plans in an email obtained from Delvey’s publicist that appears to be soliciting “table settings, general table decor, alcohol, items for gifting” and other donations from food and beverage brands.

“Each dinner will welcome 10 - 12 VIP attendees including well-known founders, influencers, media, and celebrity talent friends,” according to the email. The event is billed as a “salon series” and will apparently occur monthly, with each installment focusing on different conversation topics about “social good movements” and “collective experiences across industries.” A spokesperson for Delvey confirmed the plans to Eater, adding that there isn’t a start date on the calendar and the “invite only” dinner series will be free for attendees.

The announcement comes less than a month after Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, was freed from an Orange County detention facility, where she spent the last 18 months after overstaying her visa in the United States. The 31-year-old con artist now lives in a fifth-floor walk-up in the East Village that her lawyer found last-minute after being informed she would be released from custody, according to Page Six. The one-bedroom apartment is listed at $4,250 a month.

Delvey is required to stay off social media and wear an ankle monitor while under house arrest, but as the lifestyle newsletter Perfectly Imperfect notes, being locked up hasn’t stopped her in the past. Last spring, she hosted an art show while behind bars, and on November 3rd, she listed a limited number of her original “prison sketches” online priced between $17,500 and $25,000 each. Lots to talk about at dinner.