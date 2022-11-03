A Sceney New Rooftop Bar Opens Ahead of Its Sibling Restaurants — And More Openings

Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a splashy new Lincoln Center restaurant, a second location of a congee cafe, and another Rockefeller Center heavy-hitter. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in November. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

November 3

Chelsea: Brooklyn-based ice cream chain Van Leeuwen opened its 20th scoop shop in the city in Chelsea on October 28. 258 W. 16th Street, near Eighth Avenue

Clinton Hill: Bed-Stuy general store Maya Congee Cafe now has a second location in Clinton Hill. Currently operating with a slimmer menu, each congee bowl (there’s chicken, pork, or a vegan version with peanuts) features a base of brown rice and quinoa in addition to the traditional white rice. Add-ons include preserved duck eggs, avocado, or white fish. The new spot is owner Layla Chen’s first sit-down establishment that will sell alcohol at night. 1013 Fulton Street, at Grand Avenue

Flatbush: Flatbush Central Caribbean Marketplace opened this summer but new vendors keep pouring in. The latest is Petisco Brazuca, a Brazilian snack shop with a location in Bed-Stuy. 2123 Caton Avenue, at Flatbush Avenue

Flatiron: Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co., a small chain of Italian restaurants with five locations in New Jersey, now opened its first outpost in Manhattan, the New York Times reports. 12 W. 18th Street, near Fifth Avenue

Hell’s Kitchen: After closing earlier this year after 25 years in operation, Greek restaurant Molyvos has resurfaced in Hell’s Kitchen. The restaurant is serving much of the same menu, with some new raw and chilled dishes, from this new 60-seat space. West 43rd Street, at Ninth Avenue

Lower East Side: Taking over the former home of a French bistro from Daniel Boulud, Ixta is now open on Bowery, according to What Now NY. An online menu lists lesser-seen Mexican dishes in this stretch of Manhattan, including enfrijoladas stuffed with duck confit, goat birria, and a vegan version of ceviche made with beet and avocado. 299 Bowery, between East Houston and East First streets

Meatpacking District: New Orleans eyewear brand Krewe has a new “semi-hidden” wine bar called &Holiday in its Manhattan store, according to the New York Times. 67 Gansevoort Street, at Washington Street

Midtown: The team behind Atomix, one of the 13 two-Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City, opened the doors on Naro this week. The new restaurant on the rink level of Rockefeller Center digs into varied aspects of life in Korea: annual ancestral ceremonies, home-cooked dinners, bar snacks, and royal-court cuisine. 610 Fifth Avenue, between West 49th and 50th streets

Midtown East: Lekka Burger, a vegan burger restaurant from the owner of Lower East Side restaurant Dirt Candy, gets a second location at Midtown’s Urbanspace food hall. 570 Lexington Avenue, at East 51st Street

Midtown West: Davey’s, an ice cream maker with locations in the East Village and Greenpoint, has opened a new scoop shop in Penn Station’s Moynihan Train Hall. 350 W. 33rd Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues

Midtown West: Restaurant Row gained a new post-Broadway contender: Lady Blue. The bar opened in September with 70’s-inspired interiors, according to a spokesperson. Find oysters Rockefeller, stuffed dates, and shrimp cocktails for bites. 363 W. 46th Street, near Ninth Avenue

Park Slope: Honeycomb, a new listening bar fashioned in the style of those in Japan, is now open for business, according to Grub Street. 74 Fifth Avenue, at St. Marks Place

Prospect Lefferts Gardens: A former production space for the decades-old Allan’s Bakery in Flatbush has been repurposed as a late-night restaurant and bar for the neighborhood. Allan’s Bar and Cafe opened in late August serving beef moon pies, Hennessy-flavored hot wings, jerk chicken mac and cheese, and its famed currant rolls, which draw lines at the bakery next door. 1107 Nostrand Avenue, near Maple Street

Soho: A new Ukrainian-owned bar and restaurant with borscht cocktails and bacon, egg, and cheese pierogi opens today. Slava takes over the former home of Pegu Club and comes from the team behind the tropical bar Pineapple Club in the East Village. 77 West Houston Street, near West Broadway

Theater District: Starchild Rooftop Bar and Lounge has opened, the buzzy spot under the stars with bottle service and light bites — including pizza, charcuterie, and caviar, of course. There’s a 100-person capacity and the year-round space with a retractable roof. It is one of three restaurants in the Civilian Hotel from Sean Christie’s Carver Hospitality group out of Las Vegas and its first NYC project. Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room, a restaurant on the ground floor and a “cocktail parlor” on the second floor, will open later this month. A spokesperson confirms DJs and other musical guests Thursday through Saturday nights. With sightings like Leonardo DiCaprio, expect there will be excellent people watching. 305 W. 48th Street, near Eighth Avenue

Upper West Side: Chef Kwame Onwuachi, a Bronx native who made a name for himself as a 25-year-old contestant on Top Chef, has opened Tatiana at Lincoln Center. The restaurant is the chef’s first in New York City, a 70-seat space that comes amid a $550 million overhaul of the center’s David Geffen Hall. 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, near Columbus Avenue