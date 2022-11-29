 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Carbone Team Unleashes a Glitzy Torrisi Restaurant in Nolita

Torrisi Bar and Restaurant opens on Thursday, December 1

Major Food Group’s Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick, and Mario Carbone
The heavyweights at Major Food Group are opening Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday, December 1. The new restaurant — from the team behind spots like Carbone and the Grill, which often feel like glitzy, luxury theater with celebrity-packed seats — is located inside the landmarked, nineteenth-century Puck Building, formerly home to residency restaurant Chefs Club, at 275 Mulberry Street, at Jersey Street, in Nolita.

Torrisi Bar and Restaurant is a revival of sorts of the team’s restaurant Torrisi Italian Specialties, which closed in 2015, growing from a counter-service sandwich shop that started in 2009 with coffee and lunch, and later, adding a set menu. This go-around has landed a storied location named for the political cartoon satire Puck magazine. In 2013, Trump ally Jared Kushner evolved the building that his real estate family took over in 1980, into multi-million dollar apartments (as of September 2021, a Puck penthouse owned by his brother, Joshua Kushner, and supermodel Karlie Kloss, was listed for $23.5 million).

Torrisi Bar and Restaurant co-owner Rich Torrisi tells the New York Times the new restaurant is not “cookie-cutter red sauce.” This iteration will be “grander” at 4,000-square-feet, with an open kitchen (a first for the group), a 35-seat bar, and a 40-seat dining room with vaulted ceilings. In addition, there are 16 seats outside, as well as a private dining room with capacity for 18. Inside, tablecloth culture is alive and well in this emerald green, marble-floor room designed by Garrett Singer, behind many Major Food interiors.

The menu, led by executive chef Charlie England, a longtime chef de cuisine at Carbone, is attempting to add a New York state of mind to the group’s Italian American cooking: There’s a short rib dish rubbed with pastrami seasoning, for one, as well as a dish listed as “cucumbers New Yorkese,” alongside linguine with Manhattan clams, a “San Gennaro bao,” and a Jamaican-style ragu. On the sweet side, pastry chef Stephanie Prida will be making Italian ices and almond cheesecake. “There’s still lots of room for New York City-driven food,” Torrisi told the Times. And while MFG restaurants are often about the show — think tableside pasta a la presse at the Grill — at Torrisi’s place, food is the focus, he tells Resy; though, the group’s social media-famous mozzarella will also be available.

While, according to the Times, his partners in Major Food Group, Mario Carbone and Jeff Zalaznick, have moved to Miami — a state where the team has opened ten restaurants in two years — Torrisi will remain in New York at this restaurant he calls, according to a spokesperson, his most “personal” project to date. It’s unclear what his day-to-day involvement will look like, as a spokesperson for Major Food Group declined to allow Eater to interview Torrisi unless it was through pre-approved emailed responses.

Torrisi Bar and Restaurant is one of the 40-plus restaurants Major Food Group has amassed in its global arsenal, including a location of its modern Jewish delicatessen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Reservations for Torrisi Bar and Restaurant are now live on Resy.

