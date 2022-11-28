Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery

Harlem’s acclaimed Reverence, a tasting menu restaurant that temporarily closed after being vandalized earlier this month, is back open. In an interview with owner PIX11, owner Russell Jackson, a former contestant on “Iron Chef America,” says that an unidentified burglar entered his restaurant on the morning of November 5 and made off with computer equipment that he says is worth “thousands of dollars.” Since the restaurant reopened, Jackson launched a GoFundMe to help defray losses from the burglary.

The state of New York’s Filipino restaurant scene

Business owners weigh in on the state of the city’s Filipino restaurant scene. In addition to rising food costs, rent, and other setbacks that face most restaurants, current and former Filipino restaurateurs say the cuisine has been slower to catch on due to New Yorkers’ lack of familiarity with the food and the myriad of regional preparations for dishes, among other reasons, according to Gothamist.

There’s a new spot for Korean fried chicken in Brooklyn

Yet another restaurant specializing in glazed Korean fried chicken opens this week. Sweetie’s K-Chicken, a small shop from a mother-daughter duo, is located at 676 Manhattan Avenue, near Norman Avenue, in Greenpoint. The restaurant sells wings, tenders, and poppers ($14 to $16 for an order), along with Korean corn dogs, tteokbokki, fishcake soup, and other snacks, according to North Brooklyn Dispatch.

Booze-free bars get their moment

New Yorkers trying to drink less have more options than ever, Gothamist reports this week. Booze-free bars are getting their moment, with fans finding more “meaningful conversation” and community that isn’t based around alcohol.