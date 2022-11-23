Brooklyn Brewery to Relocate From Its 35-Year Home in Williamsburg

Brooklyn Brewery will move on from its home at 79 North 11th Street, on the corner of Wythe Avenue, where it has operated for the last 35 years. The brewery, known for its ubiquitous beers sold from bars and bodegas across the city — and the country — will relocate four blocks to occupy 41,000 square feet of the building at 1 Wythe Avenue, at Banker Street, Greenpointers reports. Development will commence by the end of this year, and the brewery tells the publication it hopes to be open at its new home in the summer of 2024.

Is Zabar’s opening another location?

Upper West Side grocer Zabar’s has put signage up on a storefront at 2276 Broadway, at the corner of West 82nd Street, West Side Rag reports. Plans for the space still aren’t settled, but a manager at Zabar’s tells the publication that there will be “a discussion on future plans” for the space after the holidays. Zabar’s doesn’t have any locations outside of its market on the corner of West 80th Street and Broadway, its residence since 1934.

Man charged in string of attacks at Manhattan gay bar

A man has been arrested and charged following a string of this month’s attacks at Vers, a Hell’s Kitchen gay bar, the New York Times reports. Sean Kuilan, a resident in the neighborhood, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, according to the New York City Police Department. It’s not clear whether the attacks, which involved Kuilan throwing bricks and a rock at the bar’s window four times over the last month, will be deemed a hate crime.

Greenwich Village’s Figaro Cafe is back

Le Figaro Cafe has opened, closed, changed hands, and reared its head under variations of the original name in the 65 years since it first opened in Greenwich Village. This week, the restaurant known as a haven for Beatnik artists returns as a New American spot called Figaro, the New York Times reports. The space at 184 Bleecker Street and MacDougal Street is outfitted with leather banquettes, an open kitchen, and a menu that lists hamachi crudo and Impossible meat dumplings for a vibe that’s more reined in than in the past.